The Greene County Commission approved the purchase of a 50-acre tract of land located along Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive during its meeting Monday evening.
The purchase price of the property is $1.3 million, and the purchase will not require a tax increase, according to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery. The funding for the purchase will come out of the county’s general fund.
The county began exploring purchasing the property in 2021 in an effort to use economic development grants to prepare the site to encourage an industry or business to move to the property.
The County Commission voted 14-6 in favor of the purchase with one commissioner being absent.
Commissioners Tim White, Tim Smithson, Lyle Parton, Larkin Clemmer, Jeffery Bible and Lisa Anderson voted against the purchase. Commissioner Josh Arrowood was absent.
In 2021, representatives of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the economic development arm of the Tennessee Valley Authority walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies. They recommended that the county pursue the property further.
County officials have been waiting on a geological study of the property to be completed and reviewed before purchasing the land. The County Commission authorized the study in August, and the results of the study were returned on Thursday.
The study found no major environmental issues with the property and no major subterranean issues with the soil of the land.
A total of 10 soil test borings were carried out as a part of the study, with each boring reaching depths of 21-35 feet.
The study stated that most of the grading on the site that would be necessary to develop the property could be done with conventional earthmoving equipment based on the rock depths.
The study was conducted by Tennessee-based company S&ME.
Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers asked if any other sites in the county had been considered for purchase and why the Snapps Ferry property had been the focus for development.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison responded that the site already having access to water, sewer and gas utilities made the property desirable, along with its close proximity to a railroad.
“It was rated as our top property by ECD (Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development) for receiving development grants,” Morrison said.
The property will be eligible for state economic development grants when it comes into possession of the county. Private landowners cannot receive state grants for economic development.
The eligibility for grant funding was a main driver for the purchase by those who supported it, while some commissioners expressed apprehension about purchasing the property and depending on grants for development.
White said he felt that a cost estimate could be obtained to know how much it would cost to develop the property.
Commissioner Paul Burkey noted that an estimate and site plan could be developed using grant funding out of “state coffers” and not Greene County’s pocket once the property was purchased by the county.
State grants will be available through the entire development process. The application for those grants for the next year begins in January, according to Morrison.
“You’re not buying a pig in a poke, but you are being asked to make an investment. Our business and industry across Greene County is really what helps us keep our tax rate as low as possible. I don’t want to be in the real estate business. I’m trying to put Greene County in the opportunity winning business. We have not played that game. We typically get what’s left over. All of these businesses and industries coming to anywhere are looking for the maximum incentives they can get,” Morrison said. “We will have the ability to develop this property with state funding. This happens to be the biggest opportunity that we have to develop a piece of property as cheaply as possible and as quickly as possible.”
Morrison was adamant to the commission about the opportunity he believes the property presents to the county.
“I’m here to tell you, we will be missing an opportunity (if we don’t purchase the property). I promise,” Morrison said.
Lowery said the purchase was “an opportunity to transform who we are and how we think” in dealing with economic development.
Commissioner Nick Gunter said that making the purchase may not pay off immediately, but that it would be an investment for future generations in Greene County.
“I’m looking at a long-term investment here for our kids,” Gunter said.
The purchase will make the property eligible for grant funding in the next grant application cycle, which will begin in January with applications being due in the spring.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUNDS
The commission unanimously approved a resolution depositing opioid settlement funds from the Greene County, ET AL. V. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals ET AL. lawsuit into the County General Debt Service Fund.
The total settlement award to Greene County is about $1.1 million, which will be paid in yearly installments of between approximately $50,000 and $95,000 over 18 years.
In 2021, $2.4 million in settlement funds from a separate opioid lawsuit, “Sullivan Baby Doe,” were also deposited in the general debt service fund by the county.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the residential addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has previously said he wants more information about the facility, particularly about a perpetual funding mechanism, before committing county funding to the project.
Morrison has also noted that the county has already suffered great cost due to the opioid epidemic and said that placing the funding in debt service helps Greene County offset expenses that have already been incurred during the epidemic.
The commission also passed a resolution that will go to the state legislature in Nashville that asks the legislature to consider regulating THC products, such as Delta 8 and Delta 9.