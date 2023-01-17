The Greene County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of two virtual welding systems during its brief meeting Tuesday evening.
The commission approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of two Augmented Arc Reality Welding Systems for $21,463 each.
The stated goal of purchasing the systems is to provide career technical education for Greene County high school students and inmates at the Greene County Detention Center.
Officials believe the systems will be useful at both locations.
"We hope this can cut down on recidivism," Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said of the purchase. Holt said the system at the workhouse will help teach inmates trade skills that they can use once they leave prison.
The system that will be used by the Greene County School System will help bolster the system's technical education courses.
"It will go to good use in our schools," Greene County Schools Director David McLain said.
The system will rotate between high schools for use by students around the county.
American Rescue Plan funds were used for the purchase of the virtual welders.
The governing body also approved a resolution budgeting revenues received from fines imposed on a vendor by the Greene County Beer Board for selling beer to underage adults during an undercover operation conducted by school resource officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The commission allocated the $4,500 in fines that were collected to additional materials for school resource officers to conduct educational classes about harmful substances as well conduct further undercover operations.
The measure passed with 20 votes of support and County Commissioner Teddy Lawing abstaining. Lawing is the supervisor of the school resource officer program in the Greene County Schools.
The commission also passed a resolution that authorizes the County Mayor to apply for a Food Insecurity Community Development Block Grant.
The county could be awarded up to $500,000 in federal grant funding that could be used to assist food pantries and other organizations in purchasing any equipment or vehicles they may need so that those agencies could assist those with food insecurity needs.
There is no matching funds required by the grant.
The Greene County Purchasing Committee met briefly before the County Commission meeting Tuesday night as well.
The committee approved a $26,803 bid from Weems Excavating for the improvement and expansion of the South Greene solid waste convenience center.
The funding for the project will be provided by a convenience center improvement grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The convenience center will be nearly doubling in size as a result of the expansion, with a goal of making entry into the center safer by moving the entrance off of Asheville Highway, which is Highway 70.
Officials plan to excavate in the rear of the center and build a block retaining wall. The entry gate of the center will be moved off the Asheville Highway/Highway 70 in an effort to improve traffic safety at the center. The entrance will be moved up to Flag Branch Road, and the current entry gate will be closed. The exit gate will remain in the same place. After renovation is completed the entry and exit of the center will both be on Flag Branch Road, and traffic will go through the center in a horseshoe-type pattern.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, the center will be about 75% larger after its expansion.
Once work on the project begins, it will be completed in 30 days according to the bid. However, the convenience center will be open every three days, so the 30 days of work will be nonconsecutive.