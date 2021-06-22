The Greene County Commission gave final approval Monday to the 2021-22 county budget.
The budget includes no tax increases for residents outside or inside the Greeneville city limits.
The property tax rate will remain $2.0145 on each $100 of taxable property for those outside the city limits, and $1.9845 on each $100 of taxable property for those inside the Town of Greeneville.
The total general fund budget of the county will be about $29.1 million for the next fiscal year, which is an increase of about $1.3 million from the current fiscal year’s budget.
The total highway fund was set at $9.8 million, a budgetary increase of about $800,000.
The total general purpose school fund will also increase from about $51.2 million last fiscal year to $53.9 million this fiscal year.
The Greene County government will also be contributing more to nonprofit organizations in the county in the budget approved Monday.
Greene County appropriated almost $1.1 million for charities and nonprofits for the next fiscal year, compared to only $739,390 in the current fiscal year.
Included is a $300,000 increase in funding for Greene County 911, a $20,000 increase in funding for the Greeneville-Greene County Library, and a $12,000 increase in funding for Second Harvest Food Bank. The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will also receive a $4,000 boost in funding, as well as $5,000 more for the Greeneville Rescue Squad.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
HARSHBARGER POPS IN
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, whose district includes Greene County, stopped by momentarily at Monday’s commission meeting to visit the county’s local representatives.
Harshbarger spoke only briefly at the beginning of the meeting, before leaving.
“I’m honored to be here,” Harshbarger said. “And I’m proud to represent Greene County in Washington.”
Harshbarger then commended the county commissioners and government employees for their work in leading the people and government of Greene County.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commission approved the demolition of cabins at Kinser Park for $9,900. That funding will not be appropriated tax dollars; rather it will be taken from the Parks and Fair Department and recouped over the next several years.
The first reading of a resolution to set a speed limit on Greenfield Street was pulled by the resolution’s sponsor.
The commission also approved a resolution to accept donated computer equipment from Greeneville Oil. The equipment is estimated to be worth about $20,000 and will be given to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
All commissioners were present at the meeting except for Josh Arwood.