The Greene County Commission approved a resolution Monday authorizing the expenditure of up to $35,000 for a geological study on a 50-acre parcel of property on Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive.
The decision moves the due diligence process forward as the county considers purchasing the property for economic development purposes.
The property sits behind and borders current Greene County property at 331 CCU Boulevard on which sits the Greene County Election Commission and the EMS substation.
The resolution passed with 14 yeas and seven nays. The seven County Commissioners voting against the resolution were Dale Tucker, Tim White, Josh Arrowood, Chase Murray, Jason Cobble, Lyle Parton and Josh Kesterson.
In 2021, representatives for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the economic development arm of the Tennessee Valley Authority walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies. They recommended that the county pursue the property further.
This includes a geological study and soil core drilling of the property to further ensure the site would be suitable for industrial and commercial development.
While the county governing body approved up to $35,000 in funding for the core drilling and environmental study, the actual cost of the study may not be near $35,000.
According to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery, a recent quote for the study came back at just under $20,000.
The purchase price of the property is currently set at $1.3 million, and would not require a tax increase if pursued, according to Lowery.
The county first began exploring purchasing the property in 2021 in an effort to use economic development grants to prepare the site to encourage an industry or business to move to the property.
The property would be eligible for state economic development grants if owned by the county. Private landowners cannot receive state grants for economic development.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said in October 2021 that grant funding for publicly owned property is imperative to recruiting new business and industry to the county.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor told the County Commission on Monday that representatives from the state listed the property as one of the top five properties in the county that should be explored for future economic development.
According to Taylor, the infrastructure already present near the site, including the 11-E four-lane, a railroad, electric and water, place the site high on the state’s priority list.
The county will consider the results of the geological study once it is completed, and have additional conversations about purchasing the property depending on the results of the study.
If the county eventually takes the step of purchasing the property, then numerous avenues of grant funding would open up for the development of the property.
According to Taylor, Greene County is considered a “distressed county” by the state, which opens the door to more grant funding than may be available in other counties.
Taylor also emphasized that the grant funding from the state was going to go somewhere in Tennessee to help with development, so an effort to keep those dollars at home in Greene County by getting into a position to apply for the grants should be considered.
FINAL MEETING FOR 4
Four Greene County Commissioners served in their final commission meeting on Monday evening.
Dale “Bud” Tucker, Josh Kesterson, George Clemmer and Mike Musick will no longer serve on the commission once a new commission is sworn in at the end of August.
Tucker, Kesterson and Clemmer all served eight years on the county governing body, while Musick served about seven months after being appointed in mid-January.
The commissioners were thanked for their service to the county in what Morrison described as “what can sometimes be a thankless job.”
“I would like to say that I appreciate not only their service but their friendships as well,” Commissioner Brad Peters said as the meeting concluded.
A new Greene County Commission will be sworn-in on Aug. 31.
The County Commission will welcome four new members.
Lisa Bowman Anderson will join the commission as a 7th District Representative, Larkin Clemmer will join as a 6th District Representative, Tim Smithson will join as a 4th District Representative and Nick Gunter will join the commission as a 1st District Representative.
Chase Murray, who was appointed in July to fill a 2nd District Commissioner seat vacated by the resignation of Kaleb Powell, will also be sworn-in on Aug. 31 for a full four-year term after winning the seat in an uncontested race in the Aug. 4 election.