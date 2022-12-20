The Greene County Commission passed a resolution Monday evening formally requesting that 3rd District Chancery Court Chancellor Doug Jenkins postpone Greene County’s delinquent property tax sale due to concerns over the sale being conducted online.
The sale is currently slated to be Greene County’s first-ever online property sale.
The resolution passed unanimously with 20 yes votes. Commissioner Paul Burkey was absent from the meeting.
The resolution was not on the commission’s formal meeting agenda, so commissioners voted to suspend the rules to discuss the property tax sale and vote on the resolution during Monday night’s meeting.
Commissioners expressed concern about the delinquent property tax sale being conducted online through a vendor with which they had not approved a contract.
Commissioners also wanted the sale to be postponed until they had an opportunity to speak with Jenkins, who Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers said would come speak to the governing body in January.
The property tax sale is currently scheduled to take place Dec. 29.
Commissioner Lyle Parton noted that the Greene County Delinquent Tax Board had previously voted in its meeting to hold the sale in person at the Greene County Courthouse, but that directive had not been followed.
Rather, Greene County Clerk and Master Kay Armstrong told the commission that in May, Jenkins ordered that Greene County hold its delinquent property tax auction online and that she followed his court order.
Jenkins is the Chancellor for Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Armstrong said that she entered into a contract with the website GovEase to host the online tax sale. GovEase is a Mississippi-based company.
According to Armstrong, GovEase will receive $375 for each property that is sold during the auction as compensation for hosting the auction and handling the payment process and transactions.
Armstrong said the fees would be passed on to property purchasers and that the online auction would not cost Greene County anything.
Commissioners took exception to having the sale through a vendor the governing body, county mayor or attorney had reviewed. However, Armstrong said the contract was not between Greene County and GovEase, but the 3rd District Chancery Court and GovEase.
When Armstrong was asked by commissioners what she would do if the Greene County governing body asked her not to hold the auction online, Armstrong responded that she would still follow the chancellor’s order and hold the sale online.
“The only problem with having it online is that the only line most people in Greene County are familiar with is a clothesline,” Bowers said.
Parton said he was worried that many purchasers of the properties in an online auction would not be from Greene County and would purchase properties with no intention of using them other than trying to sell them at a higher price a few years down the road.
As it stands, the delinquent property tax sale is still set to be held online on Dec. 29 at www.govease.com/auctions . Delinquent tax properties for the year 2016 are set to be sold off.
Any possible postponement of the sale will depend on any further actions by Jenkins.
ROAD PROJECT GRANTS
In other business, the County Commission approved two resolutions for road projects to be funded through grants.
The commission authorized Morrison to apply for grant funding through the State Industrial Access Program for projects on Pottertown Road and Ball Road.
The project on Pottertown Road would address about a 400-foot section of road that drops lower than the rest of the road and is prone to flooding even during light rains.
The project upgrading the section of road would include a new box bridge and raising the road seven or eight feet along with newly paved shoulders, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The road leads to the Walmart Distribution Center, which qualifies it for the grant.
“Those Lick Creek Bottoms flood very quickly, and we want to make sure we don’t lose any operational time at the distribution center,” Morrison said.
The project would require about $97,000 from the county for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation. The state would pay the other $97,000 for right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation and the other roughly $900,000 to complete the road project.
The second project is to repair both sides of the bridge on Ball Road that leads to the Artazn plant in Greene County.
The approaches on both sides of the bridge are sinking, which would be repaired and upgraded by the grant-funded project. The project would also be funded through the State Industrial Access Program.
The the entire $940,000 Ball Road bridge project would be covered by the grant funds.