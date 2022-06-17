The Greene County Commission will consider giving final approval to the 2022-23 county budget and set tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year when it meets Monday.
The board will conduct a public hearing on the budget beginning at 5 p.m. and start its regular meeting at at 6 p.m., according to the meeting agenda. The board meets in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposed budget includes a tax rate of $2.0145 on each $100 of taxable property for residents outside of the Town of Greeneville and $1.9845 on each $100 of taxable property for residents inside the Town of Greeneville.
These tax rates are identical to last year’s tax rates for those outside the city and for those inside the Town of Greeneville.
The wheel tax will also remain at $55.
The proposed general fund budget is about $31.3 million, marking about a $2.2 million increase over the current fiscal year’s budget. This includes allocations for general government offices, the courts, the Sheriff’s Department, the Health Department and contributions to other governmental agencies.
The total general purpose school fund is proposed to be about $54.1 million compared to $53.9 million in the current year’s budget.
The total budget for the highway fund in the proposed budget will be $9.5 million, down from $9.8 million in last year’s budget.
The solid waste fund will be budgeted about $3.7 million.
The commission will also consider about $1.4 million in appropriations to nonprofit organizations in Greene County. The county appropriated about $1.1 million to nonprofits in Fiscal Year 2022.
Included in the $1.4 million is $700,000 for Greene County 911, $218,780 for the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, and $138,000 for the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
Greene County 911 received $420,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, while the library received $117,500.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and Greene County Imagination Library are new additions to the proposed list of nonprofits to receive funding compared to last year.
It is proposed that the Anti-Drug Coalition receive $5,000 and the Greene County Imagination Library receive $3,000.
Other than considering the county’s budget for the coming year, the County Commission will consider a resolution to dedicate and name the Circuit Court Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse in memory of Gail Davis Jeffers, the longtime Greene County Circuit Court Clerk who passed away in May.
The commission will also consider an agreement to continue joint operation of the Greeneville-Greene County Solid Waste Transfer Station and landfills with the Town of Greeneville.