The Greene County Commission will consider Monday approving funding for additions to Chuckey-Doak High School and West Greene High School to house Career and Technical Education (CTE) shops and classes.
The commission will also consider a resolution that would increase compensation for Greene County commissioners.
The County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The Greene County Board of Education is requesting $15 million to build and equip the CTE additions at Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools.
The request would be funded in part by an issuance of County District School bonds in an amount not to exceed $15 million, which will also be considered by the commission on Monday.
If commissioners approve the CTE plan, new offerings would also be taught on the existing campuses of North Greene and South Greene through a partnership with Walters State Community College.
If the resolution on pay is approved, Greene County Commissioners will receive $300 for each County Commission meeting attended and $150 for each committee meeting attended.
Currently, Greene County Commissioners receive $50 for each County Commission meeting attended and $25 for each committee meeting attended.
If adopted, the change would take effect when a new commission is seated after the Aug. 4 County general election.
Compensation for commissioners has not increased in over 30 years, according to county officials.
The County Commission will also consider a resolution amending county zoning regulations concerning solar farms.
The change would require solar farm arrays be set back at least 2,000 feet from a residential structure.
And the commission will consider appointment of a 2nd District Commissioner to fill the seat left empty by the resignation of former commissioner Kaleb Powell.