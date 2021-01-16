The Greene County Commission will consider filling a 7th District Commissioner seat when it meets on Tuesday.
The Commission meeting will begin 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom on the top floor of the Greene County Courthouse and via the Zoom virtual meeting application. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees with a live stream of the session on the Radio Greeneville Facebook page. The commission will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. in the courthouse.
Any resident with a question or issue that needs to be addressed to the full commission is asked to contact one of the commissioners from their district and submit it to have it addressed during the meeting.
Five applicants have submitted resumes for consideration for the open 7th District Commissioner seat. The seat opened after one of the commissioners from that district, Butch Patterson, submitted his resignation last month due to having moved outside its boundaries.
The appointee will serve the remainder of Patterson’s term until the next County general election in August 2022.
Applicants include Kristin Girton, elementary coordinator for Heritage Home Scholars and personal trainer at the Greene County YMCA; Peter Higgins, principal engineer for Amwell; Jeffrey L. Justis, a retired federal auditor; April M. Lane, administrative assistant to the TRIO Programs at Tusculum University; and Steven George Stout, who is self-employed with experience in maintenance.
Both Higgins and Lane ran for commissioner in the district in the 2018 county general election.
In other business, the commission will consider a resolution to rescind action taken in December to grant a 5% cost of living raise to county employees, except constitutional officers and school system employees. The cost of living raise went into effect Jan. 6.
The proposed resolution states that commissioner Jason Cobble, who is its sponsor, seeks to have the raise rescinded to make sure that it will not negatively impact the employees as well as taxpayers since a large amount of money is involved in funding the salary increase, and it will be a recurring expense.
Cobble, who voted for the raise in December, states he is not opposed to giving a raise to county employees but wants to make sure that the future impact has been thoroughly explored. If the resolution to rescind the action moves forward, Cobble states in the resolution he plans to bring a proposal for the the 5% pay raise to the Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee for consideration.
Also on the agenda are resolutions to authorize the county mayor to seek bids for repairs to the septic system at Kinser Park, to appropriate $21,225 received by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department from various sources and to create a 2021-22 fiscal year budget preparation calendar.