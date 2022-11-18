The Greene County Commission will consider the purchase of a property along Snapps Ferry Road and consider a resolution that would deposit recently awarded opioid settlement funds into the county’s general debt service fund during its meeting Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The commission will consider a resolution to purchase a 50-acre tract of land that sits on Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive.
According to Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor, the property has access to all necessary utilities, as well as close proximity to a railroad and the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The property sits behind and borders current Greene County property at 331 CCU Blvd. on which sits the Greene County Election Commission and the EMS substation.
The county first began exploring purchasing the property in 2021 in an effort to use economic development grants to prepare the site to encourage an industry or business to move to the property.
The property would be eligible for state economic development grants if owned by the county. Private landowners cannot receive state grants for economic development.
Taylor told the County Budget and Finance Committee early this month that representatives from the state listed the property as one of the top five properties in the county that should be explored for future economic development.
In 2021, representatives of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the economic development arm of the Tennessee Valley Authority walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies. They recommended that the county pursue the property further.
The purchase price of the property is currently set at $1.3 million and would not require a tax increase if pursued, according to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery. The funding for the purchase would come out of the county’s general fund.
County officials have been waiting on a geological study of the property to be completed and reviewed before purchasing the land. The County Commission authorized the study in August, and the results of the study were returned on Thursday.
The purpose of the study was two-fold, to provide an environmental site assessment and to undertake a geotechnical exploration that would reveal the subsurface conditions of the property. The study was conducted by Tennessee-based company S&ME.
The environmental study’s goal was to identify, to the extent feasible, recognized environmental conditions in connection with the property.
According to the environmental report, the site “is currently a former working farm with a farmhouse, multiple farm structures, and a hayfield near the center of the site that slopes down the northwest and southeast. The subject property is served by public water, natural gas, and public sewer services. Evidence of underground storage tanks (fill or vent pipes) or hazardous materials was not observed on the subject property.”
No major recognized environmental conditions (RECs) were found by S&ME during the course of the study.
“S&ME identified no evidence of RECs in connection with the subject property with the exception of the following: numerous full and empty 55-gallon drums, used oil containers and old vehicle fuel tanks possibly still containing petroleum products that represent a likelihood of a past or material threat of a future release to the environment. Based upon historical records, regulatory databases and records, and on-site observations, a Vapor Encroachment Condition does not exist,” the report says.
The geotechnical study was conducted in order to shed light on the subsurface conditions of the property and included 10 soil test borings.
“Residual soils were encountered beneath the organic laden clay in each of the borings. Residual soils are soils weathered from the underlying parent bedrock. Residual soils extended to auger refusal or termination depths ranging from about 21.6 feet to 35 feet,” according to the report. “Auger refusal is a designation applied to any material that could not be penetrated by the power auger and drill rig used for the exploration.”
Over 70% of the values taken during the soil borings indicated stiff to very stiff soil consistencies.
Auger refusal at this site could indicate rock pinnacles, ledges or boulders, or the top of continuous bedrock, according to the report.
However, the study states that most of the grading on the site should be able to be conducted with conventional equipment based on the rock depths.
“We understand preliminary planned cuts approach 20 feet in the building area. Auger refusal was encountered in eight of the ten borings at depths ranging from about 21.6 feet to 32.8 feet below the existing ground surface. The remaining two borings were terminated at depths of 35 feet. Based on the borings it appears much of the grading can be performed with conventional earthmoving equipment (backhoes, excavators, pans/scrapers, etc.),” the study says. “However, given auger refusal was encountered near planned cut depths in some of the boring, some difficult/rock excavation may be required to achieve planned grades and/or in utility trenches and foundation excavations. The volume of difficult/rock excavation needed will depend on the selected project finished grades and the variability of the bedrock surface. We also observed rock outcrops in the lower elevations at the southwest end of the site.”
The study also checked for groundwater, and no groundwater was found in any of the borings.
The study noted that moderate-to-highly plastic clays were found in many of the borings.
According to the report, these clays have a greater potential for volume change (shrinking and swelling) with changing moisture contents, which can detrimentally affect structures supported on these soils.
Therefore, the report recommended that the volume change potential of the soils at the site should be considered in design and during construction of a facility on the property.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUNDS
The commission will also consider a resolution that would deposit opioid settlement funds from the Greene County, ET AL. V. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals ET AL. lawsuit into the County General Debt Service Fund.
The total settlement award to Greene County is about $1.1 million, which will be paid in yearly installments of between approximately $50,000 and $95,000 over 18 years.
In 2021, $2.4 million in settlement funds from a separate opioid lawsuit, “Sullivan Baby Doe,” were also deposited in the general debt service fund by the county.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the residential addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County.
Judges from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts spoke to the Greene County Commission in February and asked for financial support for the facility.
According to information provided to the commission in February, the facility would have 185 beds and is already equipped with a kitchen, laundry services, meeting rooms, and recreation areas. Offenders would be sentenced to the facility for 12 to 18 months, be treated for their addiction and learn trade skills.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has previously said he wants more information about the facility, particularly about a perpetual funding mechanism, before committing county funding to the project.
Morrison has also noted that the county has already suffered great cost due to the opioid epidemic and said that placing the funding in debt service helps Greene County offset expenses that have already been incurred during the epidemic.