The Greene County Commission will consider purchasing the current, and soon to be former, Greeneville Greene County Humane Society animal shelter facility located at 950 Hal Henard Road during its meeting Monday.
The commission will also consider amending zoning regulations dealing with self-storage facilities. A public hearing will be held on the proposed amendment.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be moving to a new location on North Rufe Taylor Road around the beginning of next year.
The Greene County Commission will consider purchasing the 5,000-square-foot facility that the Humane Society will be vacating, along with the 2.8 acres of property that the building sits on, for $150,000.
The facility would be used by Greene County Animal Control and is adjacent to the current Animal Control property.
The purchase would include six storage buildings built of metal, wood and resin, a barn with a stable and a small pavilion. Most of the property is fenced in, including a small field of about an acre.
Also included in the purchase would be three banks of stainless steel cages, and those banks include about 30 cages.
Multiple rolling cages, chain-link kennels, a smoke alarm system and security system with 12 cameras would also come with the building, as would multiple storage cabinets and shelves, desks and chairs, two refrigerators, a microwave, two washing machines and two clothes dryers, among the other items.
Two county committees, the Greene County Animal Control Committee and the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee, have unanimously endorsed the purchase of the facility.
County officials say the purchase of the facility could improve issues with overcrowding, mitigation of diseases such as parvovirus, the holding of livestock animals and required holds on dogs belonging to possible offenders of animal neglect laws.
The Greene County Commission will also consider amending zoning regulations to permit self-storage facilities in A-1 Agricultural Districts.
If amended, the regulations would allow self-storage facilities in A-1 zones as long as they are accessed by arterial or collector streets, developed at least 500 feet from property zoned A-2, R-1 or R-2 and developed with landscaping buffers. No noise-making equipment would be permitted to be installed, according to the proposed amendment, and buildings would have to be at least 50 feet from side and rear lot lines.
The Greene County Planning Commission recommended the zoning amendment.