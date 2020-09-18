The Greene County Commission on Monday will consider authorizing the funding of a long-range contract to reduce energy costs in school buildings to help provide for HVAC replacement.
The commission will start its session at 6 p.m. via the Zoom virtual meeting application from the Greene County Courthouse Annex conference room. The meeting will be hosted by a limited number of in-person attendees in the conference room with a live Facebook feed broadcast on the Radio Greeneville page.
For the public hearing portion of the meeting, any citizen with a question or issue that they would like to address to the full commission should submit that question to one of their commissioners. Each commissioner will be given an opportunity to have that question or issue addressed by the appropriate resource.
The commission will consider a resolution authorizing the funding of an energy services contract for the Greene County School system with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc.
The contract is for $8.9 million for measures to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address the HVAC issues. Currently, 44% of units within the system have been in service for longer than 20 years, which is the standard life expectancy of the HVAC units. In two years, 85% will have reached the 20-year mark. More than 500 units have passed the 20-year mark already or are approaching it.
The resolution would authorize the necessary steps to secure funding by bonding the additional debt through the Education Debt Service Fund.
The contract projects guaranteed energy savings totaling $5.4 million over a 20-year period with up to $6.1 million in possible savings projected. A clause in the contract specifies that if the actual savings for a year is less than the projected guaranteed savings, Schneider will pay the difference to the school system.
The energy savings are to come through such measures as installation of LED lighting at all the school and system facilities, water conservation improvements, mechanical load management, telephone upgrades and automation.
The first phase is to include LED lighting installation and the replacement of HVAC units at Chuckey-Doak High School and West Greene Middle School that are taking significant time and resources to keep operational.
In other school system-related business, the commission will consider a resolution to amend the Greene County Schools’ general purpose budget for up to $670,000 in expenses from its unassigned fund balance related to possible addition of staff members and related expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will provide flexibility to the school system to add any needed teachers or teacher assistants to allow appropriate social distancing of students within the classroom.
Also to be considered is a resolution reflecting $95,767 adjustments in revenues in the school system’s budget and expenditures reflecting how those funds will be spent.
The commission will also consider a resolution to accept a project by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for embankment stabilization along a short stretch of Fish Hatchery Road near the county line. The project involves replacement and slope stabilization to repair damage that occurred during the February 2019 flooding.
The spring 2019 flooding is also addressed in another resolution on the agenda. That item authorizes the Greene County Highway Department to seek a reimbursement of $72,227 for embankment stabilization work by the Greene County Highway Department through the federal Emergency Water Shed Program.
The commission will also consider a resolution to appropriate $35,815 for the purchase of emergency radio communication equipment for Greene County Animal Control. This purchase is the start of the second phase of providing equipment for emergency agencies to access the Tennessee Advanced Communications network. The first phase involved equipping the Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service to be able to connect to the network in the past year.
Two resolutions regarding replacement of equipment will be considered. One is for the purchase of an X-ray inspection system to replace the one at the Greene County Courthouse at a cost of $35,581.
The other is for the purchase of a replacement vehicle for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security at a cost of $36,450. The 2010 vehicle to be replaced has electrical issues that have made it a fire hazard.
The commission will also consider an appropriation of funds to provide for training of a new employee at the Greene County Election Commission. The $28,340 in funds will allow the new employee to be hired and train alongside the person who is leaving before they leave.
Adding an extension of Roaming Drive to the official Greene County Road List will be considered on first reading. A 675-foot extension to the existing road in Chuckey has been built to access a new subdivision development.
The commission will also consider appointments to various committees. Election of the commission’s chairman and chairman pro-tem is also on the agenda for the meeting. Both are done annually in September.