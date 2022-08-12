The Greene County Commission will consider a moratorium on new commercial solar farm facilities in Greene County during its meeting Monday
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street.
If approved, there would be up to a six-month pause on the permitting of new solar farm facilities, except for those that have already received a letter of approval from the Greene County Building and Zoning office.
The Greene County Planning Commission endorsed the moratorium Tuesday.
According to the resolution, the goal of the moratorium would be to provide necessary time for discussions, studies, and hearings to be held to determine whether amendments or changes are necessary to the county’s current zoning regulations.
The Greene County Commission will also consider a resolution changing zoning regulations to require solar facilities be located at least 2,000 feet from a residential dwelling.
The Greene County Planning Commission voted not to endorse the 2,000-foot setback resolution.
The Greene County Commission will also consider a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds for a geological study on a 50-acre tract of property along Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive that is for sale.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies, and recommended that the county pursue the property further.
This includes a geological study and soil core drilling of the property to further ensure the site would be suitable for industrial and commercial development.
The resolution, if approved, would authorize a geological study at a cost not to exceed $35,000 and permit the Greene County mayor to enter into an option agreement on the property.