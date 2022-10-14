The Greene County Commission will consider allocating funding for the replacement of the roof on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department workhouse and the purchase of two ambulances during its meeting Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Criminal Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main Street. A Purchasing Committee meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. before the commission meeting.
The commission will consider appropriating $600,000 from unassigned fund balance to the building improvements capital projects fund for the replacement of the 20-year-old roof on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s workhouse and the installation of new HVAC units that were awarded to the department through a grant.
The commission will also consider the purchase of two ambulances and power loader systems at a cost of $471,852.
The purchase of the two ambulances is being undertaken in an effort to keep up with the ambulance replacement schedule of Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services, according to EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis.
The County Commission will consider appropriating $3.3 million for the expansion of Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
The Greene County Board of Education has already approved budgeting the funding for the project. The County Commission must also approve the funding.
Funding for the addition will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans show the classroom addition totaling 16,050 square feet of instructional space.
The commission will also consider a resolution that would allow about $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan funding to be used for premium pay stipends for county employees.
The amount of premium pay an employee will receive is calculated using salary grade, full-time versus part-time status, and date of hire.
This would be the second round of stipends for county employees, with the first one being approved in October 2021.