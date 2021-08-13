The Greene County Commission will consider purchasing the former Takoma Hospital building from Ballad Health at its meeting Monday.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Greene County Courthouse.
A financial workshop on the finances of the purchase of the building will be held before the meeting at 5 p.m.
According to County Mayor Kevin Morrison, the county has negotiated a $3 million purchase price for the former hospital campus.
The purchase would require no tax increases for residents in Greene County. It would be paid for through Rescue Act funding from the federal government and bonding.
The former Takoma Hospital building would be renovated and serve as the headquarters for the county’s government offices.
Ballad would rent the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital building for up to three years for the use and occupancy of Ballad’s Strong Futures Program. Ballad would pay Greene County a one-time payment of $500,000 for the rental.
The county would pay Ballad for the building in $1 million installments over a three-year period. So, after Ballad pays their rental cost, Greene County will have paid $2.5 million for the building.
If purchased the county would look to renovate the 110,000-square-foot building for an additional estimated $3.5 million.
“This idea came about from the need of the Sheriff’s Department to have more space. They are extremely crowded at the department,” Morrison said earlier this month.
The idea of finding a new county headquarters had been discussed informally by county leaders. The former Greene Valley Developmental Center was discussed, but it was not an option because state law requires county government offices to be located within the county seat of the county, which is Greeneville.
That led to the former Takoma Hospital, and Morrison was authorized to reach out to Ballad last month about a possible purchase.