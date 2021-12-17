The Greene County Commission will declare two commission seat vacancies at its meeting on Monday.
One vacancy will be declared for April Lane’s 7th District seat that she resigned on Tuesday and another for the 3rd District seat of Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant, who died Dec. 9.
The commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Greene County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main St.
From Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 the vacancies will be advertised, and applications and resumes for the positions will be accepted at the mayor’s office. Qualified applicants will then be verified with the Greene County Election Commission. The Election Commission will check whether the individuals meet qualifications for the office such as residency and age.
According to state law, the general qualifications for office include that a person be at least 18 years of age and meet residency requirements. For a county commission seat, state law requires that a person be a resident of the district they seek to represent, but does not set a specific time on how long a person has to live in the district to fill the position.
At the Jan. 18 meeting of the Greene County Commission, applicants for the seats will address the county governing body. Applicants will then be nominated, and those nominees will be voted on by the commission. Commissioners may also nominate individuals to fill the positions from the floor during the session on Jan. 18. The nominees receiving the most votes will be elected to fill the vacant seats.
The County Commission will also consider a resolution approving the use of a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funding for water and sewer infrastructure improvements. In doing this, Greene County will tentatively have access to an amount included in an anticipated State of Tennessee funding match.
The commission will consider using about $4 million for water and sewer projects, with possible additional funding from the state totaling about $10 million. This would provide an overall total of about $14 million for water and sewer projects if the anticipated state match is accurate, however, the state match number is subject to change as official final guidance has not yet been released.