The Greene County Commission will remain a 21 member body after a resolution to shrink the commission from 21 members to 14 members failed Monday evening.
The resolution, sponsored by commissioners Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers and Kathy Crawford would have kept the same seven commission districts in the county, but would have changed the number of commissioners elected from those districts. If the resolution had passed, in future elections only two commissioners would have been elected from each district to serve on the County Commission instead of the current three.
However, the resolution failed by a vote of 18-3 with commissioners Bowers, Crawford, and Teddy Lawing supporting the measure.
As the resolution was brought before the commission, commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant motioned that the measure have a second reading if it passed due to the magnitude of the change. The motion was seconded by commissioner Jason Cobble, and the amendment was put to a vote.
The vote on the amendment to require a second reading and second vote on the measure if the resolution to shrink the commission passed, failed by an 11-10 vote.
As debate on the resolution continued, commissioner Jason Cobble questioned what would be gained from making the change.
“It seems like the fewer commissioners you have, then the less representation you’re going to get,” Cobble said.
Bowers explained that he felt that two commissioners from each district could represent the people of the districts just as well as three, but if that was not a feeling shared by the majority of the commission then he would accept the outcome of the vote.
Commissioner April Lane said that all of her constituents she had spoken to did not support the measure. Lane also brought up the concern that shrinking the size of the commission down to 14 members would leave an even number which could lead to more tied votes.
Tied votes have to be broken by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, who is the chairman of the county legislative body.
The concern over the possibility of more tied votes was shared by Commissioner Dale Tucker. Tucker also floated the idea that a recommendation on commission size come from the Redistricting Committee.
Bowers motioned that the Redistricting Committee make a recommendation after their next meeting, but then withdrew the motion after expressing his feeling that the commission would not pass the resolution regardless.
EMS SPECIALIST
The commission approved a resolution to hire a quality assurance specialist for EMS.
The measure passed on a 15-6 vote. Commissioners Lane, Lawing, Tim White, Josh Arwood, Josh Kesterson and Jeffery Bible voted against the measure.
This specialist will help avoid problems when delivering patients to the hospital. According to Greene County EMS Director Calvin Hawkins, this specialist will be able to go to Greeneville Community Hospital and take patients from ambulances into his care.
There have been major delays in the emergency department at the overcrowded hospital due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county. Staff at the hospital have not been able to accept patients into their care in a timely manner because they are overrun in the emergency department. According to Hawkins, this has led to Greene County ambulances having to wait hours to drop off their patients, which has prevented them from going out on further emergency calls.
Morrison lamented the staffing shortages at the hospital, and throughout the county.
“Ballad is struggling just like our restaurants and just like our industries. We need people to get off their tale and work,” Morrison said.
Greene County EMS hopes this will decrease delays for those waiting for ambulances in the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Greene County Commission unanimously approved the issuance of $10 million in bonds for the purchase and renovation of the former Takoma hospital building, which will become county government headquarters.
While $3 million will be used to purchase the building, and an estimated $3.5 million will be needed for renovations, county officials decided the bond amount should be $10 million in case further unexpected costs arise.
The appointments of commissioners to various committees were also approved. There are two changes in committee appointments. White is moving from the Greene County Health and Safety Committee to the Health and Safety Appeals Committee. Crawford will move from the Health and Safety Appeals Committee to the Greene County Health and Safety Committee.
Brian Bartlett was also appointed to the position of county surveyor.