Greene County Courthouse Offices Open Thursday Dec 21, 2022

Offices in the Greene County Courthouse will remain open for business from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Offices that will remain open during regular business hours include the Clerk & Master's Office and the Greene County Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

The front door of the courthouse, at 101 S. Main St., will remain open until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The courthouse will be closed Friday and Monday in recognition of the Christmas holiday and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.