The Greene County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders Aug. 22.
This Reorganization Convention is mandated by the Tennessee Democratic Party across all 95 counties.
The meeting will take place at the Round Table Office Complex Conference Room, 1104 Tusculum Blvd.
Doors open for registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the convention begins at 3 p.m. Proof of identification is required to be registered in the voting process.
Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve as chair, vice-chair, secretary, treasurer and the 14-member executive committee members representing the seven Greene County commissioner districts. The two-year term of office begins Aug. 23 and runs through August 2023.
All Democrats who are residents and registered voters of Greene County are eligible to fill any of the county party offices. During the convention the voting delegation will not only elect new leadership but will also adopt county party bylaws. Greene County Democratic Party officer positions require a formal nomination with a second.
All Greene County Democrats are urged to attend to discuss the party's agenda and events for 2021-2023.
The Greene County Democratic Party Reorganization Convention committee welcomes all individuals who affiliate or identify with the Democratic Party. Attendees should arrive early to complete the required credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 3 p.m. on Aug. 22, when the meeting will begin. Proof of identification is required to be a registered voting participant. For more information, contact Darrell Key, convention chair, by email at darrellkey@comcast.net or by text message at 423-470-2538.
Individuals, including children, can be admitted to the Reorganization Convention as non-voting observers.