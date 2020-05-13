Kyla LeFevers and Shevon Weems are the 2020 winners of 23rd Annual Leora Bullen Scholarship awards presented by the Greene County Democratic Women’s Club.
The scholarship awards, normally presented at a dinner in honor of recipients and their families, will be formally presented this year during a virtual meeting on May 19th, a press release from the club said.
The Leora Bullen Scholarship was established in 1997 in memory of the founder of the Greene County Democratic Women’s Club for the purpose of advancing educational opportunities for exemplary Greene County students.
The scholarship awards are granted on the basis of academic credentials, extracurricular activities, activism and a written essay.
LeFevers is a member of the 2020 graduating class of North Greene High School and will attend Middle Tennessee State University in the fall. She plans to major in nursing with a minor in political science.
LeFevers’ educational goals are to eventually pursue a master’s degree in midwifery as a family nurse practitioner. Her extracurricular activities in high school included Spanish Club, Move to Improve and senior class volunteerism. In addition to her academic pursuits, she aspires to be an advocate for positive health care reform and women’s rights, the release said.
Weems is a member of the 2020 graduating class of Greeneville High School and will attend East Tennessee State University in the fall, where she plans to major in education.
Weems participated in numerous extracurricular activities during high school, including playing varsity basketball for four years. She is also an active member and volunteer at Jones Memorial AME Zion Church. While looking forward to pursuing her academic goals, the release said, Weems aspires to be an advocate for issues related to improving the lives and special needs of elderly people in the region.