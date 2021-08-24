The Greene County Democratic Party held a Reorganization Convention on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park to elect officers for the 2021-2023 cycle.
Officers elected were: Darrell Key to serve a second term as county party chair; Susan Craig as vice-chair; Tammy Laws as secretary; and Robert Beamer to serve a second term as treasurer.
The convention also selected members to serve as the executive committee representing the seven Greene County Commissioner Districts. Those members are: Martha Beamer and Brenda Cutshaw in District 1 (Baileyton, Ottway, West Pines); Jim Miller and Marlene Randolph in District 2 (Chuckey, Chuckey-Doak Middle School); Clem Allison and Ashley Layne in District 3 (Doak, Tusculum View); Wayne Blake and Pam Wallace in District 4 (Camp Creek, Courthouse); Sandra Pfister and Chris Risner in District 5 (Debusk, Nolachuckey, South Greene, GMS); Matthew Brobeck and Judy Simms in District 6 (McDonald, Mosheim); and Albert Holt and Audrey Leath in District 7 (Glenwood, Greeneville High School).
Key said after the convention the leadership’s first goal is to ensure the Greene County Democratic Party attains certification by the Tennessee Democratic Party.
“The local Party has always been in good standing with our State Party, but under our newly elected State Party Chair, Hendrell Remus, the Tennessee Democratic Party has set up standards that local parties can strive for that will identify them as a certified county affiliate,” Key said. “This certification demonstrates that the local parties are committed to advancing grassroots efforts to elect Democrats at every level of government. It also demonstrates that local Democrats are committed to seeing that rural areas have the same advantages as metropolitan areas.”
Other priorities for the local party, Key said, “are to continue to expand and grow our members through visibility and to encourage and foster great candidates for political office” and to make sure voters know the differences between Republicans and Democrats on a variety of issues both national and local.
“I honestly believe that the Democratic Party is the party with a clear vision for rural America that will lift families out of poverty and level the playing field for all of us,” he said.