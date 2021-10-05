Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest in the death of fiancee Gabby Petito, but no evidence indicates he is hiding in Greene County.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Tuesday that a television news station in North Carolina contacted authorities in Greene County on Saturday with information suggesting that Laundrie, sought in connection with Petito’s death, may be staying in a cabin on Log Cabin Road, off Viking Mountain along the North Carolina border.
Holt said Monday that deputies and a television news crew went to the site about noon Saturday to check out the tip.
“They went up there and didn’t find a thing,” Holt said. “They checked it and there was nothing.”
There has been speculation that the 23-year-old Florida native may be somewhere along the Appalachian Trail.
Some North Carolina law enforcement agencies in areas near the Tennessee border have received multiple tips about the possible whereabouts of Laundrie, including the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office near Asheville.
“The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail. We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction,” a Facebook post Monday from the agency said.
An extensive search continues for Laundrie in connection with the death of Petito, 22, who was found dead on Sept. 19 in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A coroner ruled the death a homicide.
Petito and Laundrie left Florida in July on a cross-country trip to visit national parks in the West.
The couple got into an argument during the trip. A man who saw them fighting on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. The person who called 911 said he saw Laundrie slap Petito and then hit her before the the couple left in a van.
Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van on Sept. 1 to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. His parents reported him missing on Sept. 17, telling authorities the last time they saw him was on Sept. 14.
Much of the search efforts for Laundrie have been concentrated in Florida, where he lives with his parents. The FBI and numerous other law enforcement agencies continue the search. Authorities have focused search efforts in Florida nature preserves not far from where Laundrie lives.
The story has received extensive national coverage, and sightings of Laurie have been reported all the way from Canada to the Bahamas.
While there is speculation that Laundrie may be somewhere along the Appalachian Trail, Holt said his office has not been contacted by the FBI to be on heightened alert.
“I have not heard nothing, so I don’t think there was anything to it,” Holt said. “There were no credible tips, but we will go and check out tips we do get.”
The FBI continues to ask for tips by phone and online regarding the potential whereabouts of Laundrie or any other details on the couple. Information can be submitted to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.