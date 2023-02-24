Greene County Education Committee Meeting Canceled Feb 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Education committee meeting that had been scheduled for Monday at the Greene County School Central Office has been canceled due to lack of business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion