A Greene County educator has been selected to serve on the statewide 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council.
Misty Mercer, district literacy specialist, is one of 28 educators selected from more than 60 applicants to serve on the consulting body for the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.
The Educator Advisory Council will help determine the resources to best meet the summer literacy needs of Tennessee students and teachers as part of the foundation’s K-3 Home Library program.
“I’m real excited about this opportunity to be able to choose high quality books,” Mercer said in an interview on Monday. “Literacy has been my life’s work.”
Mercer has been in education 19 years, beginning as a teacher in her native Hawkins County. She also taught at Glenwood Elementary School, was reading specialist at Camp Creek Elementary School, and began in 2013 as instructional coach for grades K-5 in Greene County.
She realized early in her career that literacy and reading in early grades were important to her.
In recent years, Mercer explained, reading in early grades has declined because of other demands being placed on students at that age.
Reading is an important tool for helping children develop vocabulary, gain valuable experiences, escape the demands of the world, and hopefully provide better opportunities for the future, she said.
As district literacy specialist for the past two years, Mercer works on curriculum, teacher development and intervention programs for students in all grades K-12.
A press release from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) states the K-3 Home Library program mailed books to more than 160,000 students and teachers this summer.
The 28 educators selected for the advisory council represent 19 school districts in all three regions of the state and three charter schools in Memphis and Nashville.
Mercer is one of three literacy specialists selected to serve on the council.
Seven of the 28 are from East Tennessee: two each representing Hawkins, Grainger and Sullivan counties, in addition to Mercer.
GELF launched the Educator Advisory Council (EAC) in 2021 to strengthen its early literacy initiatives by gaining the insight and perspectives of educators statewide.
The press release notes that only 35% of Tennessee third graders are able to read proficiently.
“Educators are crucial to a child’s journey, inspiring our children’s dreams and shaping their futures,” said James Pond, GELF president. “Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to work with them, listen to them, and learn from them to best meet students and families where they are with the resources they need to build lifelong learners. Together, we will work to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, one program, one family, one child at a time.”
Led by an executive team, the primary responsibility of the EAC is to select the books and curate the literacy resources that students and teachers statewide will be mailed through the K-3 Home Library program in summer 2023.
EAC members are asked to serve a one-year term.
GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support student learning in the home.
Third grade reading proficiency is the benchmark where children transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” and is a key indicator for a child’s future educational success and workforce readiness.
Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer. However, reading four to six books over the summer can stop or even reverse summer slide. Placing books directly into children’s homes combats learning loss, and the presence of a home library increases children’s academic success, vocabulary development, attention span and job attainment.
This summer GELF’s K-3 Home Library program mailed 970,000 books at not cost to the homes of 162,000 rising first- and second-grade students and teachers across Tennessee, marking the expansion of the first statewide roll-out of an at-home book delivery program for K-3 students across the U.S.
In summer 2023, GELF plans to expand this program to serve rising third-grade students statewide and rising kindergarten students in pilot areas of the state, bridging the gap between its Birth-5 Book Delivery program in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This expansion will give Tennessee children the opportunity to receive free books from birth to third grade.
For more information on GELF and the EAC, visit www.governorsfoundation.org.