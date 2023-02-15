The Greene County Election Commission is exploring the possibility of moving a polling location out of the Greene County Courthouse.
The Greene County Courthouse voting location on Main Street is used by those living in the Courthouse precinct in the 4th County Commission District in Greene County and in the 2nd Ward in Greeneville municipal elections.
The reason for exploring the move stems from accessibility issues at the current courthouse voting location.
"It really needs to be moved because of the parking and the accessibility inside the polling location there," Greene County Election Administrator Justin Reeves said during the Election Commission's meeting Tuesday. "I really think that the courthouse voters need a better location."
The new location must be inside the boundaries of the Courthouse precinct or within a half mile of the boundary if it is located outside the precinct.
The Election Commission board discussed possible areas for the polling location within the boundaries of the precinct. However, it was difficult to come up with a definitive location due to accessibility requirements and boundary restrictions.
The location of the Greene County Partnership was brought up as a possible voting site. However, the bathrooms at the Partnership "are located downstairs which takes that off the list with accessibility," according to Reeves.
Greeneville Town Hall was also floated as a possibility, but the commissioners felt that parking and accessibility issues would arise at that location, as well.
The Greeneville Light and Power System building was also brought up as an option. However, commissioners worried about parking in that location and holding voting during business hours at an active business that would not be closing on election days.
"What about the Courthouse Annex?" Commissioner Willie West inquired during the meeting.
Reeves said the county government's impending move to the former Takoma Hospital building would cause issues in locating the polling place at the current annex.
"They are looking to move to Takoma. When that happens, then we are back to looking at trying to relocate that polling location again," Reeves said.
Reeves said that a "public building" would be ideal. However, the commission is exploring all options.
"We have reached out to a couple churches, but I don't know what the outcomes are going to be of that. They have to go through their sessions and their boards," Reeves said. "First Baptist and Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian are the two we've contacted."
The commissioners agreed that parking and accessibility would be much improved at either church location, but there could be issues to figure out with the Pre-K program at First Baptist on election days if that location were to be approved.
"First Baptist would be good if we could figure out the preschool. They have plenty of space," Commissioner Matthew Hensley said.
Reeves said any location that is chosen would have to take election and political signage into account outside the 100-foot boundary. During voting hours on election day, there would be political campaign signs placed at boundaries around the location that is chosen, including a possible church.
Reeves told the Election Commission that he would inform them of the decisions of the two churches as soon as they are rendered.
Nothing has been officially decided at this time about the possible move, and the Election Commission is still exploring its options.
Reeves said that if any change to the location is made, he would hope that it could be accomplished prior to 2024's elections.
Hensley believes that a change in location would benefit those who vote at the courthouse and experience parking issues and accessibility issues once inside the building.
"I really think a change would be positively received by the voters," Hensley said.