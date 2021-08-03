Election workers will be wearing masks during the Town of Greeneville Municipal Election on Thursday.
The Greene County Election Commission voted to require face coverings for election workers during its special called meeting Monday afternoon. The special meeting was called due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
The commission members based their decision to mandate masks for poll workers on the increase of COVID-19 cases in Greene County and new Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“Cleaning materials, face masks, and face shields are all packed and ready to go for Thursday,” Administrator of Elections Justin Reaves said.
Voters will see a similar level of precautions taken Thursday that they saw during the November 2020 Federal Election. This will include small individual bags that have personal pens for each voter available upon request.
“Things will be just like they were for November,” Reaves said.
There will also be signs posted at polling precinct entrances that ask voters to also wear face coverings while they are inside precincts casting their ballots.
However, these signs are a request only. Masks will not be mandatory for voters.
Election workers will not be permitted to force voters to wear a mask, and they will not turn anyone away from a polling place for not wearing a mask.
In the election, residents from Greeneville’s First Ward will be voting for two candidates for First Ward aldermen as well as water commissioner. Residents from the Second Ward will only be voting for water commissioner.
Cal Doty, Buddy Hawk, and Kristin Girton are running for two available First Ward aldermen seats. Doty and Hawk currently hold those seats.
Joe Waggoner is running unopposed for water commissioner.
ELECTION DAY LOCATIONS
Four precincts will operate in the Town of Greeneville during Thursday’s Election.
The Greene County Courthouse, Greeneville High School, Greeneville Middle School, and Tusculum View precincts will be open throughout the day.
Voting hours on Election Day will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
A government issued photo ID is required to vote.
There will be a slight change to the voting area at the Greeneville Middle School precinct.
In the past, voting has been held inside the Greeneville Middle School Gymnasium. However, this year voting will take place in the Middle School cafeteria. The basketball floor in the gymnasium is being replaced with a new floor, so the area will not be available for voting machines. Signs will be posted that direct voters to correct location.
Those residents who wish to vote but who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus should call the Greene County Election Commission Office for information and guidance on how to cast their ballots safely.
The Greene County Election Commission Office’s phone number is 423-798-1715.
EARLY VOTING TALLY
Early voting for the Municipal Election ended Saturday, July 31.
A total of 286 ballots were cast through early and absentee voting.
The Greene County Election Commission will compare the votes from the tally tapes of all appropriate sources to the tabulated election results at its regular meeting on Aug. 10.
The Election Commission will certify the results during a called meeting on Aug. 16.