The Greene County Election Commission has narrowed its search for a new polling location for Courthouse precinct voters to EastView Elementary School.
The polling location change was the main order of business for the Election Commission board at its meeting Tuesday, a meeting that saw the board reorganize before conducting business.
Election Commission board members were sworn in at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting for another two-year term of service, and the board welcomed a new member, William Edmonds.
Edmonds had been a poll worker since 2016 and began serving as a voting machine technician shortly after that.
"He was a voting machine technician, so he has a good perspective of how that works and has a good wealth of knowledge," Greene County Election Administrator Justin Reaves said. "He has worked on the front lines."
Edmonds said he was happy to join the board.
"It's a good group here. Thank you all for welcoming me," Edmonds said.
Edmonds replaced longtime Election Commissioner Willie West.
Charles Johnson was reappointed chairman of the board while Charlena Dean was reappointed secretary by the board members.
Local Election Commission board members are appointed by the State Election Commission.
The board also appointed Sandra Love as a Democratic machine technician to fill the spot vacated by Edmonds.
The board also discussed further options for moving the polling location out of the Greene County Courthouse. Board members agreed that EastView Elementary School would be the preferred location to move the polling place.
The Greene County Courthouse voting location on Main Street is used by those living in the Courthouse precinct in the 4th County Commission District in Greene County and in the 2nd Ward in Greeneville municipal elections.
The reason for exploring the move stems from accessibility issues at the current courthouse voting location.
“It really needs to be moved because of the parking and the accessibility inside the polling location there,” Reaves said in February. “I really think that the courthouse voters need a better location.”
The new location must be inside the boundaries of the Courthouse precinct or within a half mile of the boundary if it is located outside the precinct.
The Election Commission had reached out to both First Baptist Church Greeneville and Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church as they are both located in the Courthouse precinct. However, Reaves said that the Election Commission had not heard back from First Baptist and Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church declined the request.
Reaves said that EastView school was within a half-mile of the border of the precinct so it would be an acceptable location.
The EastView Recreation Center was also floated as an option, but the guarantee of avoiding scheduling conflicts with the closure of the school system on election days made the school location more appealing for the board.
"You know the school will be closed regardless," Election Commissioner Matthew Hensley said.
"I think that would solve the problem," Dean said of the moving the polling location to EastView school.
Reaves said that prior to 2015 there was a polling location at EastView. However, those voters were moved to Tusculum View. Those voters would remain at Tusculum View while voters from the Courthouse location would move to EastView.
"This would not move those Tusculum View voters back to the old precinct," Reaves said.
Reaves said he believed voters and poll workers alike would appreciate the location change.
"I think the voters will be very pleased with that location because of the improved parking. The poll workers will like it better, too," Reaves said.
Reaves told the board that he was waiting to hear back from Greeneville City Schools Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller on getting a "blessing" to use EastView school as a polling location.
Reaves said in a phone call Wednesday morning that Miller had contacted him and confirmed that using EastView school as polling location would be no issue with the school system.
However, the movement of the Courthouse polling location to EastView school requires official approval by the Election Commission board. Therefore, the polling location's move to EastView is not yet official.
The Election Commission board will consider giving final approval to the polling location at a future meeting.
The EastView location would first be used in the 2024 elections.