The Greene County Election Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd.
At the meeting board members will examine and certify the voting machines that will be used for early voting and election day voting for Town of Greeneville Municipal Election.
Early voting for the municipal election will begin July 16 and end July 31. Early voting will be held on those dates at the Election Commission Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Voters within the Town of Greeneville’s First Ward will have the offices of alderman and water commissioner on the ballot.
Voters within the Town of Greeneville’s Second Ward will have only the office of water commissioner on the ballot.
Election day is Aug. 5.