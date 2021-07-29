There will be a called meeting of the Greene County Election Commission at 4 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission Office located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1, Greeneville, TN 37745.
At the meeting election board members will discuss election day precinct preparations as it relates to COVID-19.
The Greeneville Municipal Election will be held Aug. 5.
Voters within the Town of Greeneville’s first ward will have the offices of Alderman in Ward 1 and Water Commissioner in the town at large on the ballot. Voters within the Town of Greeneville’s second ward will have the office of Water Commissioner in the town at large on the ballot.