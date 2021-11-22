The Greene County Election Commission will hold a called meeting at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd.
At this meeting board members will perform redistricting responsibilities by establishing and giving final approval to precinct boundaries and designating polling places.
The board tabled approval of precinct boundaries at its regular meeting Nov. 18 as possible changes were still being considered by Administrator of Elections Justin Reaves and Assessor of Property Chuck Jeffers.
The goal of the changes is to make voting more convenient and streamlined for a small number of Greene County residents, according to Reaves.
The possible changes would put residents who live within the city limits of Greeneville and Tusculum at polling locations within those city limits. As it currently stands, some residents must drive several miles to polling locations outside the city limits to cast their ballots.