Staffing levels at Greene County Emergency Medical Services is improving.
Greene County EMS Director Calvin Hawkins and Assistant Director T.J. Manis spoke about staffing improvements to the Greene County EMS Board in a meeting Thursday.
After struggling with staff shortages for most of the fall and winter of 2021, EMS has been able to fill most of its open positions.
“Staffing is definitely getting better. Things are looking up there,” Manis told the board. “We have had some recent success and been able to hire quite a few new employees.”
Manis said that out of the 44 positions that Greene County EMS needs in order to be fully staffed, four are currently unfilled.
Two paramedic positions and two EMT positions remain open.
Manis also said that EMS currently has three EMTs working part-time who are interested in becoming full-time employees.
“Something has been working, either the extra pay for calls or the new flyers we have had out,” Manis said.
The Greene County Commission approved a measure in the fall of 2021 that gives a $5 incentive for every call an EMS worker goes on in a day.
The agency hoped that these $5 bonuses will incentivize more employees to continue working for EMS, and not move on to other jobs.
“This program is also a kind of thank you for all the extra work they have been doing,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said at an EMS Board meeting in August.
Jeff Johnson, a paramedic with EMS, attended the meeting Thursday and said the $5 bonuses were appreciated by employees.
“The bonuses have definitely helped,” Johnson said.
Manis mentioned new informational flyers that EMS had created and distributed to entice job candidates.
The flyer touts the insurance benefits of EMS employment and the 24 hours of paid time off that is accrued each month when working for EMS.
“That’s good news that we are getting more people interested,” Chair of the EMS Board and Greene County Commissioner Kathy Crawford said.
NEW AMBULANCES ARRIVING
Two new ambulances, approved for purchase in fall of 2021, will be arriving by the first week of April according to Manis.
One of the ambulances was purchased in order to replaced an ambulance that had been involved in a crash, and another was purchased as part of EMS’s regular replacement schedule.
In an attempt to keep up with that replacement schedule, the EMS Board recommended that Manis begin the process of setting up another purchase on two more ambulances due to protracted delivery times.
Manis told the board that even if the new ambulances were ordered immediately, vendors have informed him that it would take 18 to 24 months for them to be delivered.
EMS is going to try to get in line for new ambulances as soon as possible in an effort to avoid delays.
“This line for a new ambulance is 18 to 24 months now, and I’m afraid its only going to get longer,” Manis said.
EMS FOOD DRIVE
Greene County EMS will hold an Easter food drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 2 at 1027 Forest St.
Items collected at the food drive will be donated to the Opportunity House in Greeneville. EMS will be looking to collect non-perishable food items and toiletries.
“We had a food drive for one of our employees who got sick with Covid, and that went well so we figured we would do another one for a local organization,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the Opportunity House was chosen to be the beneficiary of the drive because EMS tried to think of an organization that needs food but may not be at the front of everyone’s mind when they go to donate food.
“The food drive will be in the parking lot in front of our business office on Forest Street. We will try to fill up an ambulance with food and toiletries and then get it over to the Opportunity House,” Hawkins said.
The board commended the idea of EMS supporting the community.
“There is a real real need out there. People are hungry,” Crawford said.