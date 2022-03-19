Even as COVID-19 vaccines became widely available in 2021, Greene County still endured two record setting COVID-19 waves in the latter part of the year.
COVID-19 vaccines became widely available in Greene County in the spring of 2021 and residents lined up at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center to receive their vaccines in a drive-through line.
However, as the summer season arrived, the rate at which Greene Countians were getting vaccinated began to taper off.
COVID-19 cases levels also began to drop as summer arrived, but low case levels would not last.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 swept through the nation, Greene County experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases beginning in late July that culminated in a new daily record for new COVID-19 cases in a day in the county in September.
On Sept. 10, Greene County recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, which broke the previous single day record of 144 set in December of 2020 according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
As the delta surge began in late July, only about 34% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, and Ballad officials sounded the alarm that this low vaccination rate was driving up infections and hospitalizations in the region.
On Sept. 8 at the peak of the delta surge, Ballad was caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients with 413 people in the region being hospitalized with the virus.
“The only way to get this to end is to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said in a September press conference.
Ballad reported that 94% of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital in September were unvaccinated.
The delta surge did spark a bump in vaccinations in Greene County, and by midway through November, about 43% of the county had become fully vaccinated. That was about a 10% increase in a period of 3 months.
COVID-19 cases in the county also began to decline by November, but the arrival of the omicron variant in late December led to the largest and sharpest spike yet in the county’s COVID-19 case levels.
According to state data. Greene County recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 20. One month later on Jan. 20, Greene County recorded 308 new COVID-19 cases in a day, breaking the daily record set in September.
A record surge of hospitalizations in Ballad facilities quickly followed.
By Feb. 7, Ballad was caring for 454 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, and just as with the delta surge, most of those patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Ballad was caring for 434 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 9, and 84% of those patients were unvaccinated.
The omicron surge receded almost as quickly as it arrived as only about a month later, COVID-19 levels in the county had dropped to the lowest levels they had been since late July 2021.
It was the deadliest year of the pandemic in Greene County as 196 Greene County residents lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2021 compared to 92 in 2020.
It was also the most infectious year as both the delta and omicron variants of the virus exhibited themselves to be highly contagious.
According to state data, Greene County saw 15,352 COVID-19 cases in 2021 compared to 5,641 cases recorded in 2020.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.