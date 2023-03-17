Greene County Extension Announces Classes Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County office of the University of Tennessee (UT) Extension has announced upcoming classes.On March 28 from 4-6 p.m., “Make And Bake ... Later” will teach two meals to freeze and bake later.Cost is $20 per person, and all supplies are included.On March 21 and April 6 from 4-6 p.m., “Greene County ... It’s Time To Talk!” will focus on health care costs and records.Cost is $10 per person, and door prizes will be available.Registration is required for the health care class at lweston@utk.edu or 423-798-1710.Online payments for both classes are accepted at tiny.utk.edu/fcsclasses2023, or payments can be made at the Extension office in the lower level of the Greene County Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers New TSC Store Opens Friday