The Greene County Extension will conduct a food drive starting Monday and lasting through April 9 to benefit the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, according to a news release.
The local effort is part of a statewide food drive organized by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Office of Policy and Sustainable Practice in partnership with the University of Tennessee Extension for Tennessee’s first Food Waste Awareness Week April 4-9, according to the news release.
During that week, the state will highlight issues surrounding food waste and aim to inspire people to act to reduce food waste and increase food recovery and diversion in Tennessee.
The Greene County Extension is starting its drive earlier “in an effort to collect as many non-perishable items as possible,” the agency said in the news release. All donations collected will stay local and be given to the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen.
Collection bins will be located at all three Food City stores in Greeneville and in the tag office, located upstairs in the courthouse annex. (Look for the blue or black striped boxes.)
Donated items must have a use-by expiration date of at least six months or longer.
While all donations are appreciated, the agency said, needed items are cake, cookie, and brownie mixes; dry pasta; canned fruit and vegetables; dried potato mixes; canned milk; and canned meats.
The soup kitchen has an excess of tomato sauce, so donors are asked to limit donations of that product.
Those who want to donate perishable items should take them directly to the soup kitchen or see a store employee, the agency said.
Questions should be directed to Lamanda Weston by email at lweston@utk.edu or by phone at 423-812-2060.