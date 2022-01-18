Greene County’s 2021 Miss Fairest of the Fair, Maddie Ratliff, has been collecting supplies for veterans in need for the past few weeks, and to her that is the part she likes the most about winning the Fairest of the Fair crown back in August.
“The best part of Fairest of the Fair is getting out in the community and giving back,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff placed a drop-off box at the Greene County Partnership office at 115 Academy St. a few weeks ago asking for socks, paper towels, deodorant, and other hygiene items.
That box was quickly filled, and a second box had to be placed next to it to hold even more donations.
“The Partnership was a great place to put the box. I feel like everyone knows where this unique building is in town,” Ratliff said. “It has really surprised me how much we have gotten. I’m very happy with it. I’m so thankful.”
Ratliff is taking part in an initiative that all 52 Fairest of the Fair contestants statewide are participating in.
According to Ratliff, the 2020 Tennessee Fairest of Fairs winner, Chloe Warren, came up with the idea to have all of the contestants for this year’s state crown collect donations for veterans.
“I think it is a really good idea. Veterans have given so much to us, so we need to take every opportunity we can to give back to them,” Ratliff said.
The donations will be delivered to the Sumner County VA Medical Facility.
“My platform is ‘Make an Impact’ and it is all about giving back to the community. I want to teach more about the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community,” Ratliff said. “This veterans box project has fit right into what I want to do as Fairest of the Fair.”
Chief Executive Officer of the Greene County Partnership Jeff Taylor was more than happy to have the donation box placed in the Greene County Partnership building.
“This is such a great cause to give to for veterans, and it helps show the good of the Fairest of the Fair. It is really a double-win,” Taylor said.
Those still wishing to donate to veterans in need can do so at the Partnership drop-box through Wednesday. Ratliff will then take the items with her to the State Fairest of the Fair Pageant in Murfreesboro, which will be held on Friday at 6 p.m.
Ratliff says that if she wins the competition Friday, then she will be able to pick the next state-wide service project.
“I want to do more projects like this. It was really fun,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff is excited to take part in the state competition Friday, mostly because she gets to spend time with friends she has made through the Fairest of the Fair competition.
“What I am looking forward to the most this weekend is the friendships with the other girls. I met a lot of the girls at a workshop last year and became friends with them. I’m excited to be able to spend a fun few days with them,” Ratliff said.
“We wish Maddie luck at her competition this weekend. She is a great representative of Greene County,” Taylor said.
Ratliff is appreciative of the support she has received from Greene County in her Fairest of the Fair duties and is excited to keep giving back to the community through the summer until a new Fairest of the Fair is crowned.
“I want to say thank you to the Greene County Fair Board and everyone in the community for everything,” Ratliff said. “I really appreciate all the support.”