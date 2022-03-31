Greene County volunteer firefighters spent the night working alongside others trying to contain a massive wildfire in Sevier County.
Firefighters from Caney Branch, Camp Creek, Mosheim, Saint James, South Greene and Tusculum left Wednesday afternoon to help contain the massive wildfire, which started Wednesday morning and prompted the evacuation of residents in the areas of Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort and Black Bear Resort.
A mandatory evacuation was issued about 1 a.m. Thursday for the Dupont Area from South Rogers Road to the Blount County/Sevier County line, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
Greene County firefighters were deployed throughout the night along the fire line.
“We are here all night protecting cabins,” Ryan Holt, Caney Branch fire chief and the state mutual aid fire representative for Greene County, wrote in an email about 3:30 a.m.
The firefighters left for Sevier County about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and were put to work as soon as they arrived. More resources arrived throughout the night, and the Greene County firefighters began returning home about 7 a.m. Thursday.
Holt said the Greene County firefighters worked in tandem with Task Force Strike Teams from other areas along the fire line.
The wooded, mountainous area threatened by the fire includes many cabins and homes. The fire was fanned by sustained high winds.
“It spread a lot. You have control and all of a sudden the wind direction changes and it goes another way,” Holt said.
Greene County firefighters were assigned to do “structural protection” throughout the night, Holt said.
As the volunteers arrived late Wednesday afternoon, they saw billowing smoke and licks of flame rising above the treeline as the wind-driven wildfire consumed more acreage.
“Everyone worked together. We did team jobs and there was not one person that didn’t give everything they had to save cabins,” Holt said. “We got in, got working and the jobs were getting completed.”
In addition to 16 Greene County volunteer firefighters, four brush trucks and two tanker trucks were brought to Sevier County to help contain the wildfire.
As Greene County firefighters got ready to return home around daybreak Thursday, the fire continued its destructive path.
“Sometime during the night I heard 1,000 acres. It spread a lot,” Holt said. “It’s still burning. It’s still an ongoing fire operation.”
Numerous smaller brush fires were reported Wednesday afternoon in Greene County as winds picked up. Firefighters from South Greene, Cedar Creek and Debusk were able to save a house and barn after a fire burned through a wooded area close to the structures.
Another fire was reported about 5 p.m. Wednesday burning on both sides of the road in the 1300 block of Kingsport Highway.
Temperatures exceeding 80 degrees and high winds were a factor in fast-spreading fires. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, wind gusts up to 62 mph were recorded in Camp Creek, and a wind gust of 46 mph was recorded in Greeneville.
Winds remained gusty throughout the night. A light rain fell early Thursday morning as the storm front moved through Greene County.
“We need rain. After a few years of what seems like we were receiving too much rain, now we desperately need some regionally to curb this ongoing high wind and fire situation,” Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said Wednesday night.