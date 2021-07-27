A Greene County man who allegedly assaulted a Buncombe County sheriff’s deputy over the weekend in North Carolina is sought by authorities there and in Tennessee.
Larry Wayne Hipps, 37, whose most recent address was on Briar Patch Lane, has a lengthy criminal record and is considered dangerous. Hipps was last seen Saturday in the Hot Springs, North Carolina, area and may be back in Greene County, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Division Facebook post.
Hipps “could be anywhere in the East Tennessee-West North Carolina area, especially Greene County,” according to a post on the Warrant Division Facebook page.
Hipps “is known to steal vehicles and run from law enforcement,” the post said.
Anyone with with information on Hipps’ whereabouts should immediately call 911, the post said.
“Do not try to apprehend,” it cautioned.
Hipps has multiple active felony arrest warrants in Tennessee and North Carolina.
A similar massage seeking information from the public is posted on the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page after an incident involving Hipps early Saturday.
Hipps allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer and fled in a stolen vehicle, which was recovered later in the Barnardsville area of Buncombe County.
A search in a wooded area involving multiple agencies and K-9 dogs failed to locate Hipps, whose last appearance in Greene County Criminal Court was on March 31.
Hipps entered guilty pleas to violation of probation and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. His probation was revoked and Hipps was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to four years’ supervision by the Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole office.
Hipps was charged with numerous offenses in November 2019 after a pursuit involving Greeneville police in a stolen car.
Greeneville police attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Hipps early on Nov. 7, 2019, on Lonesome Pine Trail, after a registration tag was determined to be stolen, an officer’s report said.
The pursuit was discontinued after the car turned onto Doughty Chapel Road. Hipps was identified through video footage from a convenience store on Lonesome Pine Trail.
Hipps was also sought by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for the theft on Nov. 1, 2019, of a car from a man who allowed Hipps to stay at his house, and for the theft in October 2019, of a sport utility vehicle from a woman who let Hipps take it for repairs.
Hipps also fled twice on foot from law enforcement in 2016 after attempts to take him into custody.
Anyone with information about Hipps can also call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.