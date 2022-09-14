The Greeneville Energy Authority has been awarded $8.3 million in grant funding to provide broadband internet access in western Greene County.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced a total of $446,770,282 in broadband infrastructure grants on Monday, including $8,262,340.32 for unserved parts of Greene County.
This specific grant funding is earmarked for providing broadband internet services to approximately 1,000 customers from the Newport Highway to Bulls Gap area of Greene County, according to Chuck Bowlin, president and CEO of Greeneville Light & Power System and Greeneville Energy Authority.
The grant requires a 30 percent match in local funding, bringing the total project cost to approximately $11.5 million, Bowlin said.
The Greene County Commission voted in March to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds as a match if grants were approved.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison offered congratulations to Bowlin and the Greeneville Energy Authority upon receiving news of the grant award.
“Today is an exceptionally great day. Our collective efforts to suit up and go to the mat for Greene County has paid off,” he said. “Thanks and accolades to the entire GEA Board for their vision to see the need of this absolutely essential service for 21st century operational and living success.”
In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses across 58 counties, according to a press release from TNECD.
“People are moving to Tennessee from across the nation in record numbers, and we have an obligation to prepare our state for continued growth,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Our strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will ensure our rural communities are connected and have every opportunity to thrive, and I thank the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for managing dollars effectively to serve Tennesseans.”
According to the 2020 Broadband Deployment Report published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), one in six rural Tennesseans lacks access to broadband. Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $120 million in broadband grants through state and federal funding to serve more than 140,000 Tennessee households, the press released said.
“To achieve economic growth and prosperity, it’s imperative that Tennessee’s communities have the proper infrastructure in place,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Thanks to the $447 million awarded in funding, broadband access will be available to 36 grantees with 75 projects across 58 Tennessee counties, and we look forward to seeing how these grants spur further success among each community.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury previously defined “unserved areas” as lacking access to a wireless connection capable of minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. However, due to the increasing demands of the digital age, any connection that provides lower than 100 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed is now deemed “unserved.” In consideration of this new definition, application priority was still given to those with the lowest internet speeds, but all applications under this new definition of “unserved” were considered.
Funding for these grants comes through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP), which utilizes a portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan funds to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and work toward a strong recovery. Tennessee’s Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) dedicated $500 million to broadband funding from this program, with more than $446 million going to infrastructure and nearly $50 million going to broadband adoption and digital literacy efforts.
“Our world is increasingly interconnected. In order for Tennesseans to thrive in this interconnected world, broadband internet must be accessible,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “These grants will greatly expand our broadband footprint in Tennessee giving our citizens the tools to access information, educate themselves and do business like never before.”
For this round of funding, TNECD received 218 applications requesting over $1.2 billion.
Greene County submitted two other grant applications, each with proposals to serve approximately 1,000 customers in the northern and southern parts of Greene County.
The grantees are a range of internet service providers, including electrical and telephone cooperatives, local municipalities, private providers and cable companies. These grant recipients were chosen through a criterion which included the need of the grant area, the ability to complete the project and strong community support, the press release said.
Grantees will provide approximately $331 million in matching funds to complete these projects for a combined investment of $778 million in new broadband infrastructure projects across the state, the press release said.
These projects must be completed within three years. Bowlin confirmed that Greene County’s project will be complete by fall of 2025.
Additionally, GEA is working on a $12 million project to provide broadband internet services to approximately 9,000 customers within the city limits, Bowlin noted.
He said the city project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023.
To learn more about Tennessee’s broadband initiatives, visit tn.gov/broadband.