The Greene County Government’s COVID-19 employee leave policy now gives less paid leave to county government employees.
Previously, the county government would pay administrative leave to any employee who was directed to quarantine or self-isolate at the direction of the Tennessee Department of Health. To receive the paid leave, an employee had to provide a letter from the Tennessee Department of Health to their supervisor or department head. Administrative time was paid to those employees for the time period laid out in the letter received.
However, as of Aug. 10 county employees are now required to use their own paid leave time during quarantine. If an employee is instructed to quarantine by the Tennessee Department of Health, they will not received paid administrative leave during their quarantine unless they test positive for COVID-19.
Under the current policy, county employees will be paid administrative leave only if they contract COVID-19 and only for scheduled work days within a 10-day calendar span. This 10-day span will begin following the onset of symptoms or from the date of a positive test.
If the employee has to remain off work longer than 10 calendar days, they will be required to use their own leave time.
According to the policy, missed time will not be held against employees for punitive reasons if they miss more than 10 days.
The policy is also only applicable to the first occurrence of COVID-19 in an employee. Any additional occurrence will not be paid with administrative leave, but with the employee’s own available leave time. Employees may also choose to take leave without pay.
There is no differentiation in policy between employees who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.