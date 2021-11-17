A Mohawk man was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated robbery and five counts of aggravated assault.
Roy Edward Tolliver Jr., 50, of 1475 Matthews Loop, was also indicted on two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
Tolliver was among about 60 defendants indicted on criminal charges Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury. Most will appear Nov. 30 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
SHOTS ALLEGEDLY FIRED
Sheriff’s deputies responded on the night of May 7 to a property in the 6000 block of Gap Creek Road. The occupant said he heard a commotion outside his mobile home. When he went outside, he was confronted by Tolliver, who allegedly pointed a handgun at him and repeatedly asked him if he was another man in relation to the theft of property.
The victim repeatedly denied he was the man Tolliver was looking for, but was ordered to the ground. Tolliver allegedly placed a set of handcuffs on the man behind his back, a deputy’s report said.
Tolliver allegedly “repeatedly” struck the victim with the grip of the handgun.
The victim’s wallet was taken from his pocket. It contained $400, which Tolliver allegedly took along with the wallet, the report said. The wallet and money were never recovered.
Tolliver allegedly entered the victim’s home to look for what he said was stolen property. The man told deputies that he attempted to run away down the driveway. A man who accompanied Tolliver told him that the victim was running away.
Tolliver allegedly began shooting at him, firing what the victim estimated were five or six rounds from the handgun, the report said.
The victim tripped and fell, and Tolliver’s companion caught up with him and told him to stay in place because deputies were on their way. The victim had visible lacerations on top of his head and blood on his face, the report said.
The victim told deputies that he also lost a tooth and also may have suffered a broken rib. He and a second alleged victim had never met Tolliver.
The second victim told sheriff’s deputies that Tolliver pulled into the Gap Creek Road driveway in a pickup truck, got out and ordered him to the ground while pointing the handgun at him.
The man told deputies he kept his head down and did not see what happened to the first victim, “but could hear what sounded like (him) being assaulted,” the report said.
The second victim heard about five gunshots. He told deputies he was in fear for his safety and thought he was going to be shot, the report said.
Tolliver admitted that he fired his Glock handgun. The first victim was still in handcuffs “not placed by law enforcement officers,” the report said.
Tolliver was detained by deputies. Following a preliminary hearing Aug. 11 in General Sessions Court, Tolliver’s case was bound over to the grand jury.
The second victim was found lying face-down in the driveway. He was not injured.
The first victim gave deputies consent to look in his mobile home for property belonging to Tolliver. Several items believed to be owned by Tolliver were found inside, the report said.
Detectives began an investigation into the incident and theft from Tolliver.
The man Tolliver claimed to be looking for on May 7 was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges including burglary.
Kevin Michael Stainland, 29, of 870 Sinking Springs Road, Midway was also indicted on a charge of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
Deputies took possession of the gun Tolliver had with him. Tolliver is free on bond pending arraignment Nov. 30 in Criminal Court.
BURGLARY, THEFT CHARGES
In other grand jury action, a Johnson City man who allegedly broke into the Rheatown Store last year was indicted on a burglary charge.
Marc Anthony Engle, 32, of 3211 Mayfield Drive, was also indicted on a charge of theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500.
The Rheatown Store was burglarized on Sept. 7, 2020.
Engle allegedly forced open the front door of the business at 385 Rheatown Road and took a cash register drawer containing $506, a sheriff’s department report said.
Engle also allegedly forced open two soft drink machines in front of the store and took $500 from them.
Engle and a woman seen on surveillance video moved cameras at the store entrance so they were pointing upward.
Damage to the cash register totaled $200. The soda machines were also damaged.
Engle was a passenger in a minivan involved in a law enforcement pursuit on the night of Sept. 8, 2020, that resulted in a collision with two Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles in Sullivan County.
The van was identified by the THP as having a possible connection with burglaries in Greene and Washington counties.
Engle is currently in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 30 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
Most defendants indicted Monday will appear Nov. 30 for arraignment in Criminal Court.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other indictments issued Monday by the Greene County Grand Jury include:
- Joseph Trey Anderson, 29, of 1045 W. Summer St.: two counts of domestic assault
- Kristen K. Bales, 41, of 1346 Old Kentucky Road South: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
- Isaiah Gabriel Banks, 19, of 160 Charles Rader Lane, Mosheim: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and burglary
- Carolyn Whitt Borden, 62, of 101 Bradley Ave,: driving on a revoked license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
- Caleb Aaron Caldwell, 28, of 119 O.O. Moore Road, Chuckey: theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500
- Dustin Paul Collins, 36, of 512 E. Church St.: unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession of methamphetamine
- Timothy Wayne Crum, 36, of 115 Shallow Creek Lane: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000: in a separate indictment, theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000
- Willard Lee Cutshaw, 47, of East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville: unlawful possession of a weapon
- Bobby Dean Dykes, 39, of 335 Allegheny Road, Fall Branch: burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000
- Jason L. Eisenhour, 42, of 2075 Glenwood Drive, Mosheim: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Melissa Elrod, 33, of Stone Mountain, Georgia: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony evading arrest and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Brittany Nicole Devoti Famiglietti, 43, of 120 Douglas Shed Road, Gray: issuing a worthless check and theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500; in a separate indictment: three counts of simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Brian Benjamin Feezell, 31, of 900 Apple St.: auto burglary, theft of property valued under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card; in a separate indictment: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000; in a third indictment: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000
- Ameilia D. Gore, 36, of Dickson, Tennessee: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Timothy Edward Griffin, 28, of 219 Unaka St.: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000, burglary, vandalism and theft of property valued under $1,000
- Larry Wayne Hipps, 37, of 630 Briar Patch Lane: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000
- Daniel Alan Jennings, 40, of 45 Raders Sidetrack Road: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kevin Lee Kimery, 55, of 110 Logistics Drive: aggravated domestic assault
- Clyde M. King, 59, of 6945 Greystone Road, Afton: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000; in a separate indictment: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000
- Mikey Sean Kirkland, 23, of Chris Haven Drive, Seymour: driving on a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle; in a separate indictment: two counts of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000
- Liam Michael Lawlor, 22, of 493 Fairfield Drive: two counts of assault
- David Ramirez Machado, 21, of 235 W. Main St., Morristown: reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with damage greater than $1,500 and driving on a revoked license
- Brittany Mae Mayhew, 32, of 2840 Middle Creek Road, Afton: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000
- Jessica Erin McKinney, 22, of 146 W. Bernard Ave.: possession of a prohibited weapon
- Jason Trey McLain, 46, of 395 Swanay Road, Chuckey: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tyler Warren Nunley, 23, of 1290 Ottway Road: theft of property valued under $1,000
- Charles David Patterson, 31, of 20 Crestview Drive: fraudulent use of a debit or debit card to obtain services valued at $2,500 but less than $10,000
- Justin David Paul, 30, of 1001 Kiser Blvd.: setting fire to personal property
- Ryan Allen Powers, 28, of 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000n a separate indictment: theft of property valued under $1,000 and vandalism with damage under $1,000
- Daniel Lee Rush, 34, of Palm Bay, Florida: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony evading arrest and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Misty Michelle Sabins, 40, of 2644 Blue Springs Parkway: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation
- Zachary Adam Salyers, 29, of 249 Sherrill Drive, Kingsport: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility and driving without a valid license
- Chad Austin Shelton, 25, of 113 Lynn Ave., Kingsport: rape; in a separate indictment: failure to appear
- Brandon James Summey, 23, of 245 Quillen Shell Road: felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment
- Ricky James Tempest, 56, of 255 Sipes Lane, Mohawk: reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident with damage greater than $1,500
- Crystal Dawn Wallen, 46, of 6560 Horton Highway: introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Trista Jo West, 37, of 92 Vagabond Lane: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and violation of the light law
Jameson Brock Wills, 25, of 225 Chuckey Ruritan Road North: two counts of domestic assault