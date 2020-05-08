A Greene County Grand Jury on May 1 served a superceding presentment for tampering with evidence on 69-year-old Henry Ronnie Martin, of Woodland Circle.
The presentment is in connection with the 2008 murder of June Marlene Carter, of Greene County.
Martin has pending charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. He was indicted on the charges in November 2019 by a Greene County Grand Jury. A Criminal Court arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 3 on those charges
The presentment is a statement made by the grand jury of an offense based on new evidence without a bill of indictment placed before them. The superceding presentment replaces a previous indictment.
Carter was an agent with the South Greene Bail Bonds service operated by Martin. Carter, 56, died unexpectedly on May 9, 2008, according to an obituary in The Greeneville Sun that listed Martin as her fiancé.
Carter’s death was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The presentment states that between May 8 and 9, 2008, Martin committed the tampering with evidence offense by destroying or concealing furniture “with intent to impair its availability as evidence (and) conceal the crime by removing furniture from the area of the crime scene where the killing occurred and falsely reporting to investigators (his) involvement,” the presentment states.
The November 2019 indictment on second-degree murder and other charges came after “new developments” in the investigation into Carter’s death, District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said last year.
GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS
The Greene County Grand Jury handed up more than 50 indictments May 1. Most defendants will appear Thursday or Friday for arraignment in Criminal Court.
Those indicted include:
- Clyde Edward Blackwell Jr., 29, of 1197 S. Wesley Chapel Road: aggravated burglary; three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property valued at $1,000 or less and theft of property valued at $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Brian J. Arwood, 34, of 400 Crestview Drive: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued over $1,000 bu less than $2,500.
- Robert Lee Britt, 59, of 3161 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville: driving under the influence.
- Brenda Ann Brown, 47, of 211 Takeoff Lane: theft under $1,000.
- Cynthia Irene Brown, 35, of 1794 Susong Memorial Road: attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and forgery.
- Robert Lynn Brown, 29, of 208 Pinecrest Drive: driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage greater than $1,500.
- James Barry Burke Jr., 920 Apple St.: driving under the influence, driving on a revoked or suspended license and failure to maintain lane; in a second indictment: driving on a revoked or suspended license.
- David Edward Chamblin, 50, of 1975 Pottertown Road, Midway: felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked or suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked or suspended license-5th offense, a muffler law violation, a stop sign violation and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility.
- Cassondra K. Duncan, 29, of 117 S. Highland Ave.: vehicular assault, filing a false report, two counts of child neglect and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility; in a second indictment: public intoxication.
- Ethan Patrick Dunn, 20, of 396 Peters Lane, Afton: aggravated assault and domestic assault.
- Reban W. Early, 59, 3426 Sunnydale Road: two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping; in a second indictment: failure to appear.
- Brandon E. Franklin, 28, of 1455 Pisgah Road: two counts of aggravated assault.
- Tina Louise Funderburg, 33, of 513 Campbell Circle: theft of property valued at less than $1,000; in a second indictment: theft under $1,000.
- Vicente Simon Gomez, 30, of Goleta, California: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, especially aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated burglary and two counts of vandalism with damages valued at $1,000 or less.
- Cody Allen Goodson, 24, of 390 SA. Hollow Road, Blountville: two counts of theft of property valued under $1,000.
- Nicholas Richard Gordon, 41, of 72 Doty Lane: domestic assault.
- Ashley Nicole Gross, 34, of 130 Fairhaven Road, Johnson City: three counts of forgery; in a second indictment: financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.
- Latasha Dawn Hensley, 34, of 116 Unaka St.: felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and public intoxication.
- Douglas Henson Jr., 37, of 735 Pauline Ave., Morristown: assault and theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Paul Lee Hipps, 38, 1105 Millers Chapel Road: aggravated burglary, vandalism with damages over $1,000 and public intoxication.
- James Douglas Hurst 2nd, 48, of 211 Reed Ave.: filing a false report and criminal responsibility for evading arrest.
- Aaron Douglas Isley, 21, of 716 Rheatown Road, Chuckey: tampering with evidence.
- Robert David Johnson, 23, of 540 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim: three counts of aggravated assault, assault and domestic assault.
- Karen D. Jones, 53, of 104 E. Grove St.: public intoxication and possession of a handgun while under the influence; in a second indictment listing a home address at 1913 Glen Echo Road, Jonesborough: driving under the influence and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
- LeKendrick D. Malone, of Hays Avenue, Trenton, Tennessee: leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving under the influence, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal simulation.
- Michael David McAmis, 46, of 1710 Milburnton Road, Limestone: driving under the influence.
- Jaycen Alexander McGhee, 19, of 12 Jade Lane, Oak Ridge: possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, a drug free school zone violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Holly Denise Moore, 44, of 499 Campbell Circle, Chuckey: simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility.
- Martin Lee Mullett, 40, of 508 N. Hill St.: driving under the influence, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Warren Nunley, 22, of 1290 Ottway Road: theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000; in a second indictment: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Ciara Jane Pounders, 24, of 5565 Greystone Road: simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and a registration violation.
- Jessica Lynn Ricker, 42, of 205 N. Irish St.: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000; in a second indictment listing a Church Hill address: failure to appear.
- Nathaniel Kane Robinette, 40, of 775 Gilbreath Mill Road, Mosheim: driving under the influence.
- Jacob Eugene Schuck, 33, of 190 Possum Crek Road: evading arrest.
- Nathan Shaw Searce, 37, of 330 Birdwell Circle: driving under the influence, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility and a seat belt violation.
- Frank Lee Smelcer, 62, of 180 Shady Grove Lane, Mosheim: driving under the influence.
- Kevin Arthur Smith, 45, of 1239 Tanglewood Drove: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-2nd offense and felony evading arrest.
- Michael Edward Solgovic, 46, of 135 Starnes Hollow Lane: aggravated assault, vandalism with damages over $2,500, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
- Lonnie Franklin Songer, 22, of 220 Park Ave., Church Hill: reckless endangerment; in a second indictment listing a Volunteer Street address: domestic assault and burglary; in a third indictment: domestic assault.
- Samuel Joseph Whitehead, 24, of 110 Wooded Heights: disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- Robert J. Yokley, 50, of 229 Pepper Mill Road, Chuckey: evading arrest, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.