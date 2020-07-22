The Greene County Grand Jury handed up more than 20 indictments Monday.
Defendants will appear July 31 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
ALLEGED AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Jay Dennis, 33, of Booher Road, Bristol, was indicted on charges of aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 24, 2019, Dennis allegedly used a gun to threaten a pregnant woman, a Greeneville police report said.
Police were given the description of a man armed with a pistol involved in an assault in the 400 block of Elk Street, a report said.
An officer saw Dennis outside an apartment building and told him to stop. He allegedly refused, and a brief foot chase ensued before he was taken into custody.
The alleged victim told police that she and Dennis argued about him being the father of her child. Dennis pulled a small caliber pistol, pointed a laser at her chest and threatened to kill her if she told her father, the report said.
Police did not locate the pistol, but found ammunition by the rear door of the apartment where Dennis had been.
The woman told police that Dennis also kicked her cellphone out of her hand during the confrontation, causing it to break. She gave police a recorded conversation that included a threat by Dennis to kill her, the report said.
Investigation by police identified Dennis as a “confirmed member” of the Vice Lords gang with prior convictions on multiple felonies. He remains in custody in Sullivan County pending arraignment in Greene County.
ALLEGED RAPE CHARGE
A Bulls Gap man was indicted on a charge of statutory rape and other offenses in separate indictments.
Joseph Wayne Stanton, 24, of 445 Guthrie Greene Road, was also indicted on domestic assault and failure to appear charges.
The alleged statutory rape occurred on Oct. 28, 2018. The alleged victim was 14 years old at the time, a sheriff’s department report said.
Stanton remains in custody in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment in Criminal Court.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other indictments handed up Monday by the grand jury include:
— Kenneth Dale Bowman, 53, of 750 John Bird Road: driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law.
—Jessica Ann Bernal, 32, of 54 Live Oak Lane: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
— Harry Lee Cole Jr., 41, of 16010 Horton Highway, Chuckey: evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license-4th offense, driving on a suspended license and a seat belt violation.
— Douglas Edward Cunningham, 42, of 55 Jarrell Road, Mohawk: delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
— Terry Lynn Dean, 49, of 20 Mountain View Drive, Mosheim: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the no passing zone law and a violation of the financial responsibility law.
— Deangelo M. Foster, 24, of Chattanooga: criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of a firearm.
— Chance Allen Johnson, 23, of 1333 Barkley Road, Telford: driving on a suspended license.
— Jennifer A. Jones, 31, of 35 Midway Circle, Midway: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a separate indictment: driving on a suspended license.
— Lewis Wayne Kerby, 53, of 74 Davis Lane, Chuckey: aggravated assault; in a separate indictment: failure to appear.
— Michael Shane Lowe, 40, of 795 Bear Hollow Road: possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Bryant Keith McCaleb, 26, of 120 Railroad St.: felony child abuse.
— David Lee Morgan, 42, of 3907 Old Stage Road, Chuckey: theft of property valued at over $2,500.
— Raymond Scott Ruggles, 33, of Dewberry Drive, Morristown: driving under the influence and speeding.
— Heather Marie Silver, 35, of 1266 Highway 107: driving under the influence and driving under the influence-2nd offense.
— Nancy Lynn Sprague, 46, 70 107 Cutoff: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
— Peter A. Wills, 31, of 4925 Rheatown Road, Chuckey: evading arrest, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and speeding.