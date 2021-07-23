Indictments naming more than 60 defendants were handed up Monday by a Greene County grand jury.
Most defendants will appear July 30 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
They include a man who allegedly rammed three Greene County Sheriff’s Department patrol cars during a vehicle pursuit in April and a former employee of Consumer Credit Union charged with theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
KENNY LAWS
A Mountain City man who allegedly rammed three sheriff’s department patrol cars during a police pursuit April 12 was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault.
Kenny Chase Laws, 37, of Mountain Site Drive, was also indicted on charges of evading arrest and vandalism.
According to authorities:
The encounter between Laws and deputies began early on the morning of April 12.
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office notified Greene County deputies that a high-speed pursuit was incoming from Washington County. A deputy positioned at the intersection of Rufe Taylor Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway saw Laws drive by, pursued by two Unicoi County deputies and one Greene County patrol vehicle.
The deputy joined the pursuit as the Unicoi County cars broke off.
The fleeing vehicle reached the 107 Cutoff intersection and turned outbound. Deputies set up spike strips on the road that the vehicle driven by Laws ran across.
All four tires on the vehicle were damaged. Laws turned left onto Asheville Highway. A low-speed pursuit continued at about 15 mph until the 10800 block of Asheville Highway, with the vehicle “weaving across the yellow lines with no visibility of oncoming traffic,” the report said.
It was decided to end the pursuit and two deputies placed their patrol vehicles on either side of the one driven by Laws, leaving him nowhere to maneuver.
“The driver of the vehicle began using (it) as a weapon and ramming the patrol vehicles involved in the pursuit,” according to a deputy’s report.
One patrol car was rammed from the side, and another from the back as Laws allegedly tried to push a deputy’s car out of the way.
The vehicle driven by Laws was forced to the side of the road, where it struck another sheriff’s department vehicle before coming to a stop.
Damage to each patrol car ranged from $2,500 to $10,000, according to the indictment.
Laws remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment July 30 in Criminal Court.
LATISHIA WILBURN
Six charges of forgery and one charge of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000 were included in a presentment naming Latishia Marie Wilburn, 41, of 560 Afton Road, Afton.
Wilburn was a former employee of Consumer Credit Union. Allegations were investigated by a Greeneville Police Department detective.
Between May 2020 and April 2021, Wilburn allegedly “knowingly made false entries in books or records” by entering false withdrawal tickets to balance her cash drawer “with the intent to defraud or harm CCU,” the presentments state.
Records and cash counts were altered “on a daily basis” to “knowingly exercise control” of funds totaling $16,294.20 belonging to CCU, according to the theft presentment.
Bond of $20,000 was set for Wilburn pending a first scheduled appearance Sept. 10 in Greene County Criminal Court.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted by the Grand Jury, and the charges against them, include:
- Gabriel Thomas Barnett, 25, of Richard Alan Court, Johnson City: felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and driving under the influence-2nd offense.
- Richard Allen Bishop, 45, of 245 Quillen Shell Road: simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and a stop sign violation.
- Donna Jean Bowman, 41, of 426 Cherry St.: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Christopher D. Brown, 54, of 104 Clem St.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Schaun D. Carter, 37, of West G Street, Elizabethton: theft of property valued at over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Justin Michael Clark, 32, of Crossville: domestic assault.
- Jesse D. Coleman, 31, of 134A Cox Circle, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property valued at over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Annie Ruth Collins, 29, of 839 Rambo Road: introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility.
- Timothy Wayne Crum, 36, of 115 Shallow Creek Lane: theft of property valued at over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Wesley Allen Dewitt, 27, of 492 Park Lane: felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense; in a separate indictment, theft of property valued at over $2,500 but less than $10,000; in a third indictment, failure to appear.
- Angela Renee Duren, 40, of 815 E. McKee St.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jerry Lynn Evans, 42, of 337 Locust St.: resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a separate indictment, driving on a revoked license, speeding, a vehicle registration violation and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility.
- Justin Stacey Fletcher, 30, of 249 Jennifer St.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
- John Leslie Foster, 35, of 366 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Wade Franklin, 26, of 172 Gravelwoods Road, Midway: driving on a suspended license; in a seperate indictment, theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Kenneth Harris, 57, of New York City; two counts of identity theft, forgery and attempted theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- David Scott Hayworth, 47, of Cherry Avenue, Morristown: driving without a valid driver’s license, driving under the influence, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility and violation of the registration law.
- Joshua Allen Hinkle, 39, of 433 Cherry St.: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Teron Allen Houston, 26, of Cedar Lane, Knoxville: simple possession of marijuana.
- Daniel C. Hutchens, 29, of 227 Bearfield Road, Chuckey: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
- Tonya Marie Iverson, 58, of Edenwood Way, Parrottsville: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less and resisting arrest.
- Evan Andrew Kinser, 37, of 90 New Hope Road: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Adrian Edward Kiser, of 773 Church Road, Fall Branch: aggravated assault.
- Eureka A. Jordan, 41, of 3315 Chuckey Highway, Limestone: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
- Robert D. Keith, 61, of 393 New Hope Road: possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
- Clyde M. King, 59, of 6945 Greystone Road, Afton: theft of property valued at over $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Terry Shane Lamb, 33, with listed addresses on Humbert Lane in Mosheim and Heatherwood Loop: theft of property valued at over $10,000 but less than $60,000, burglary and three counts of auto burglary; in a separate indictment, burglary and theft of property valued at over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Robert Charles Landers, 38, of 105 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey: especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary.
- Tonya Michelle Lester, 42, of 4534 Asheville Highway: felony evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and violation of the financial responsibility law.
- Matthew C. Pilkington, 37, of 121 Ruby Ave., Elizabethton: theft of property valued at over $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Ashley Nicole Phipps, 30, of 202 Ross Blvd.: aggravated criminal trespassing; in a separate indictment, failure to appear; in a third indictment, felony evading arrest and speeding; in a fourth indictment, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution; in a fifth indictment, criminal trespassing; in a fifth indictment, felony reckless endangerment.
- Justin Allen Riedel, 39, of 282 Flag Branch Road: driving on a suspended license.
- Iramil Garay Rivera, 28, of 1038 W. Summer St.: felony reckless endangerment.
- Demarcus Taiwan Russell Jr., 25, of 702 Cedar Lane, Rogersville: driving under the influence, simple possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and speeding.
- Michael C. Schaab, 54, of 216 Bohannan Ave.: two counts of vandalism over $1,000 and aggravated assault.
- Tina Lee Schuffler, 52, of 950 Greene Mountain Road: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law and violation of the open container law.
- Jason Lee Smith, 36, of 160 Beverly Hills Drive, Mosheim: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; in a separate indictment, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Ryan Smith, 30, of 53 Snapps Ferry Park: driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, evading arrest, aggravated assault, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
- William Allen Smith, 37, of 235 Shakerag Road: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000; in a separate indictment, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachary Adam Stanton, 28, of 210 Meadow Lane: felony evading arrest.
- Tiffany Suzanne Stroud, 33, of 135 Holiday Lane: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felont and
- Jonathan Mark Underhill, 53, of 162 Pinto Road: maintaining a dwelling, structure building structure or place for using controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a separate indictment, failure to appear.