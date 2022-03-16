Indictments were returned Monday against more than 40 defendants by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Most will appear March 31 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court. Indictments include charges against a man who allegedly helped a fellow inmate escape in October 2021 from the Greene County Detention Center.
TRUSTEE UNIFORM TAKEN
Robert Keith Steelman, 53, of 1218 Old Shiloh Road, allegedly helped Joseph Dale Hale in his escape on Oct. 7, 2021, from the jail.
Steelman was indicted on a charge of criminal responsibility for felony escape.
Hale, 30, was awaiting a court appearance on the afternoon of Oct. 7 when he walked out the front door of the Greene County Detention Center disguised as a trustee. He allegedly stole a vehicle nearby and was captured a short time later after fleeing into woods off Mary Lamons Road.
Steelman, in jail on pending charges, allegedly took a uniform “designated for wear by trustee inmates only” with clearance for outside work from the jail booking office and provided the uniform to Hale, an indictment states.
Steelman was held at the time on pending charges of felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was also indicted Monday on a charge of vandalism of property valued under $1,000 by allegedly damaging a jail mattress while he was an inmate.
An additional indictment returned on Steelman charges him with possession of a weapon in a penal institution and theft of property valued under $1,000, both allegedly committed while in custody on Oct. 25, 2021, an indictment states.
Steelman remains held pending arraignment March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Hale, 30, was sought on arrest warrants in July 2021 and allegedly fired gunshots at a Greeneville police officer following a traffic stop.
Hale was indicted in November 2021 by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a person previously convicted of a felony and theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000 in connection with the July 2021 incident.
Hale was also indicted in November on several charges in connection with alleged offenses committed earlier in July, including theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, public intoxication and two failure to appear counts out of General Sessions Court.
Other non-indicted charges are pending against Hale for the October 2021 jail escape, including theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, leaving the scene of an accident and several traffic citations.
Hale has a March 31 appearance scheduled in Greene County Criminal Court.
SKID STEER THEFT
A Limestone man who allegedly stole a skid steer last year from the Greene County Highway Department was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on a charge of theft of property valued at more than $60,000 but less than $250,000.
Charles Lee Murray, 41, of 910 Chariot Trail, was charged in October 2021 with the offense by the sheriff’s department.
The Caterpillar skid steer had been parked on Smith Mill Road while a paving project was underway. The four-wheel loader was stolen between Oct. 7 and 10, 2021, from the site. The skid steer is valued at $100,000.
Investigators following up on a tip located the equipment at West Main Recycling, 1310 W. Main St.
The skid steer was behind a warehouse, partially submerged in mud.
“Manpower and equipment were called in to assist with the recovery. After several hours, the recovery was complete,” a sheriff’s department release after Murray’s arrest said.
Murray was charged in connection with the theft on Oct. 12, 2021. He is scheduled for arraignment March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
CRASH SCENE WALLET STOLEN
Archie Lee Everhart, 23, of 2015 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, theft of property valued under $1,000 and filing a false report.
Everhart is accused of taking a wallet on Aug. 8 “from a fatal vehicle accident and throwing it away,” the indictment states. The crash occurred near the intersection of Idell and Porter Kite roads.
The 65-year-old crash victim’s wallet contained credit and debit cards and personal identification.
On Aug. 16, 2021, Everhart allegedly made false statements to sheriff’s department investigators about the theft of property from the crash scene, an indictment states.
Everhart, who also has a pending evading arrest charge filed earlier in August 2021, has an arraignment scheduled March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
ATTEMPT TO FLUSH DRUGS
Taray L. Rollins Jr., 20, of 47 Heritage Hills Drive, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simple possession of a Schedule VI drug.
On March 5, 2021. Rollins was being booked into the Greene County Detention Center after a traffic stop in Tusculum when he allegedly tried to flush a bag containing a quantity of suspected methamphetamine down a jail toilet, a report said.
Rollins was asked if he had any drugs on him while being booked. He told a corrections officer he had “a little weed” in his pants, a sheriff’s department report said.
The marijuana was seized and a strip search was done on Rollins in a jail booking area bathroom. Officers took control of a clear bag containing suspected meth seen in Rollins’ undergarments, a report said.
More than 19 grams of meth and three buprenorphine pills were in the bag, according to the indictment.
Rollins was also indicted on two counts of driving on a suspended license, with charges filed in 2020 and 2021.
Rollins is scheduled for arraignment March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other indictments handed up Monday by the grand jury include:
- Jessica F. Austin, 40, of 1622 W. Main St.: driving an unregistered vehicle and evading arrest.
- Evan Tracy Bales, 32, of 727 Ripley Island Road, Afton: aggravated assault and evading arrest.
- William Leslie Bales, 59, of 214 S. Cutler St.: driving on a suspended license.
- Isaiah Gabriel Banks, 19, of 160 Charles Rader Lane, Mosheim: possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Erik F. Barajas, 24. of Antioch: driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and simple possession of a Schedule II drug.
- Kendall Barnes, 18, of 415 Keller Road, Afton: assault.
- Derrick Edwin Bryant, 42, of 1018 Old Knoxville Highway: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Felecia Renea Burkey, 31, of 2301 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey: driving on a suspended or revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law and violation of the seat belt law; in a separate indictment, driving on a revoked or suspended license.
- Jerry Allen Carter, 47, of 725 Warrensburg Road: domestic assault; in a separate indictment, assault.
- Jody Lee Foulks, 52, of 1108 Woodside Drive: two counts of aggravated assault.
- Jaylin Matthew Blayne Griffith, 18, of 1005 E. Church St.: assault.
- James Earl Hickman, 38, of 300 Wildberry Lane: violation of the sex offender registration act.
- Matthew Allen Idell, 42, of 305 E. Wells Hill Road, Bulls Gap: driving on a suspended license and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
- Brandon Lee Jones, 44, of 100 Crossover Drive: driving under the influence.
- Jessica Erin McKinney, 22, of 1845 Dogwalk Road, Midway: possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael James Nagy, 58, 121 Serral Way: two counts of filing a false report.
- Vikash Patel, 27, of 210 W. Hawthorne Court: driving under the influence.
- Richard William Phillips, 35, of 440 Lawing Road, Chuckey: violation of the sex offender registration act; in a separate indictment, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
- Daniel S. Schofield, 39, of 7586 Greystone Road: aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.
- Kevin Michael Stainland, 29, of 870 Sinking Springs Road, Midway: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; in a separate indictment, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license; in a third indictment, theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Donald Lee Jackson Triplett, 27, of 46 Buckingham Court: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-2nd offense and driving on a revoked license.
- Scott Edward Zoltak, 52, of Gulley Lane, Whitesburg: burglary.