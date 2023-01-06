A Greene County Grand Jury Tuesday issued indictments on more than 30 people charged with criminal offenses.
Among defendants indicted by the grand jury is Tory Alan Nelson, 45, of 1665 Bill Jones Road, Afton.
Nelson was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Nelson was among several people allegedly involved in an exchange of gunfire on New Year’s Day, 2022, at a mobile home in the 1600 block of Bill Jones Road.
Nelson, who lived in the mobile home, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Nelson was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center. He required surgery and hospitalization, investigators said.
During the incident that led to Nelson being shot, a firearm was discharged inside the mobile home, a deputy’s report said.
Greene County 911 Dispatch was called by a neighbor who heard gunshots on the night of Jan. 1, 2022. A woman living in the trailer called 911 a short time later “advising someone had been shot,” a deputy’s report said.
Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the address home found “multiple bullet holes and spent shell casings” in and around the mobile home.
Nelson committed the offense of reckless endangerment by allegedly “using a firearm to shoot at an automobile containing three people,” placing them “in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” according to an indictment.
Two others were charged in January 2022 with counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the same incident.
Charged were 25-year-old Christopher James Deyton, of Horse Creek Park Road; and 21-year-old Sierra Rochelle Gordon, of Doty Lane.
Both entered guilty pleas in September 2022 in Greene County Criminal Court to four counts of reckless endangerment-discharge of a firearm into an occupied habitat.
Deyton received an effective sentence of four years, to be served on probation.
Gordon was granted judicial diversion in the case.
A vehicle used by Deyton and Gordon was located where Deyton lived on Horse Creek Road.
Deputies found a bullet hole on the passenger side rear fender. The rear passenger side window was broken out and there was a bullet hole in the post above the driver side back window, a deputy’s report said.
Four people in addition to Deyton and Gordon were inside the mobile home at the time the gun was fired, according to indictments.
Nelson remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center. He is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 13 in Greene County Criminal Court.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other indictments handed up Tuesday by the Greene County Grand Jury include:
- Krystel Lee Arwood, 39, of 528 Crascent Drive: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Naomi L. Batty, 44, of 477 Carson Creek Road, Limestone: forgery.
- Christopher L. Boland, 39, of 970 Old Asheville Highway: aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property valued at over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Josephine E. Bolduc, 28, of 142 Fox Road, Chuckey: assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
- Morgan Dallas Carter, of 1380 Berwood Road, 21: maintaining a dwelling used for keeping or selling controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony S. Cox, 59, of 805 Lower Paint Creek Road, two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
- Mason Earley, 19, of 5940 Old Asheville Highway: contributing to the delinquency of a child.
- Casey Ann Fasnacht, 33, of 208 Wild Rye Lane, Midway: five counts of forgery and theft of property valued at over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Richard Glenn Foshie, 48, of 205 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim: introduction of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution and delivery or sale of a Schedule III controlled substance-buprenorphine.
- Thomas W. Freshour, 24, of 68 Grassy Creek Road: driving on a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
- David Josh Gray, 52, of 2548 Carpenter’s Chapel Road, Mosheim: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Greer, 32, of Burlington, North Carolina: driving on a suspended license and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
- Mark A. Grubbs, 35, of 1706 Brentwood Drive: harassment.
- Gary Lynn Johnson, 67, of 125 Rocky Point, Midway: three counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
- Jessica S. Johnson, 19, of 320 Fannin Road: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Lane, 37, of 800 Red Hill Road: aggravated assault.
- Robert L. Lucas, 38, of 3560 Glendale Road: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Brian Eugene Mishak, 44, of 2816 Watauga Road, Johnson City: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, speeding, driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended license-8th offense.
- Rachel Cary Pinsky, 46, of 120 Joseph Drive: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Khary Overton Price, 31, of 147 N. Sunset Ave.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
- Michael E. Reece, 37, of 833 E. Fork Deer Road: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a second indictment, failure to appear.
- Brandon S. Rice, 44, of 1109 University Parkway, Johnson City: felony evading arrest, violation of the financial responsibility law and violation of the light law.
- Mindi Verran Southerland, 48, of 131 Mason St.: filing a false report; in six seperate indictments, filing a false report.
- Jody L. Starnes, 43, of 120 Good Road, Fall Branch: home improvement fraud.
- Jonathan A. Thomas, 27, of 1720 W. Main St.: maintaining a dwelling used for keeping or selling controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, eight counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a second indictment: maintaining a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Adam Thornton, 31, of 1120 Arnold Ave.: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the financial responsibility law.
- Travis Lee Tunnell, 46, of 290 Humbert Lane, Mosheim: introduction of contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband into a penal institution, delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance-buprenorphine and conspiracy to commit delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance.