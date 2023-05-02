More than 25 people were indicted on various charges Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Defendants include Samuel Hugh Brown, 45, who became angry during a middle school basketball game in December 2022 and allegedly pulled a knife on coaches of one team.
Brown, 45, of 1585 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, was indicted on three charges of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.
Brown is free on bond pending arraignment May 12 in Greene County Criminal Court.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 5, 2022, during halftime of a basketball game between South Greene Middle School and West Greene Middle School.
Sheriff’s deputies working the game were approached and told about the incident. They went to a boys’ locker room and spoke with several West Greene coaches and students.
“The victims stated a parent had came into the locker room, started an argument and pulled a knife on them,” a sheriff deputy’s report said.
Witnesses provided statements alleging that Brown entered the locker room at halftime yelling expletives and angry at the coaches for not playing his child in the game.
Brown allegedly pulled out a knife and shoved one of the coaches, one account states.
Five students on the team became scared and ran out of the locker room, according to another witness statement.
Several coaches spoke with Brown and de-escalated the situation. Brown put the knife away and left. A search was conducted and it was determined that Brown had left the school.
Brown was later served with a criminal trespass warning for all Greene County Schools at the request of an administrator and several of the alleged victims.
Other grand jury indictments include:
- Joshua D. Bailey, 22, of Gouge Road, Unicoi: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Jessica Bernard, 33, of 130 Kelly Hollow Lane: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) , possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Javar Lajuan Clark II, 28, of 25 Aspen Drive: felon in possession of a weapon, violation of the motor carrier safety rules, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid commercial driver’s license.
- Brad D. Coles, 66, of Fredricksburg, Virginia: simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and a due care violation.
- Denny Hensley, 45, of 1295 Little Warrensburg Road: driving on a revoked license; in a separate indictment: speeding, driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, evading arrest and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Laura Chasity Jenni
- ngs, 42, of McGee Street, Kingsport: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- David Logan Johnson, 25, of 105 Lyman Branch Road, Fall Branch: theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000 and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000; in a separate indictment: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Anthony Bruce Lamons, 43, of 910 Carpenters Chapel Road: aggravated burglary, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.
- Charles Allen Lawson, 30, of 105 Ell St.: speeding, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
- Keith Jonathan Lut
- trell, 32, of East 4th North Street, Morristown: evading arrest and domestic assault.
- Michael Milhorn, 33, of 910 Chariot Trail Lane, Limestone: violation of the sex offender registration act.
- Allen P. Miller, 42, of 850 Holder Road, Afton: unlawful possession of a weapon.
- Matthew Jay Nye, 44, of 249 Craft Lane: felon in possession of a handgun and two counts of driving on a suspended license,
- Robert Matthew Owens, 50, of 55 Hixon Circle; unlawful possession of a weapon.
- Jordan A. Pace, 34, of 935 E. Andrew Johnson Highway: unlawful possession of a weapon.
- Ronnie D. Pinyan, 58, of 1705 Main St., Mosheim: simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), maintaining a dwelling for persons using controlled substances, tampering with evidence, driving on a suspended license. possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam).
- Candice J. Pricenor, 33, of 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey: introduction of drugs into a penal institution and tampering with evidence.
- Dakota Ragan, 24, of 338 E. Vann Road: three counts of auto burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of property valued more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Celina Roberts, 28, of 405 N. Main St.: child neglect.
- David Russell Suggs, 38, of 217 S. Irish St.: driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense.
- Michael Edmond Reece, 37, of 106 Henry St.: unlawful possession of a weapon.
- Marvin Southerland, 45, of Telford: possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Issac J. Story, 43, of 815 Wesley Ave.: simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and public intoxication.