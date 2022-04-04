Greene County-Greeneville EMS collected over 50 pounds of food during an Easter Food Drive held Saturday.
According to EMS Director Calvin Hawkins, most of the food collected was canned food items along with some boxed items.
All of the food collected will be donated to the Opportunity House, a local shelter that helps people in the community get back on their feet.
EMS Assistant Director T.J. Mannis said the Opportunity House was chosen as the beneficiary of the food drive as a way to repay EMS Chaplain Danny Ricker for all he does for EMS.
Ricker is also the executive director of the Opportunity House.
According to Mannis, Ricker helps Greene County-Greeneville EMS a great deal.
"He is at any major accidents that happen, and he helps notify next of kin. He is an invaluable resource," Mannis said.
Ricker also shows kindness to EMS employees on duty each Sunday.
"Every Sunday morning he brings breakfast for the EMS employees and has a prayer with them," Mannis said. "This food drive for the Opportunity House is a way for us to give back to an organization that Danny works hard for cares deeply about."
Hawkins said that an EMS team member, Advanced EMT Katie Payne, came to him with the idea of a food drive as a way to give back to the community, which sparked the food drive for the Opportunity House.
After the success of Saturday's food drive, Hawkins says that Payne has begun thinking about holding another drive to benefit a local organization.
"Katie is wanting to do another drive already," Hawkins said.