Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services is increasing pay incentives for its employees amid a continued staffing shortage.
“We’re down about 10 people right now,” Greene County-Greeneville EMS Assistant Director T.J. Manis told the EMS board during its meeting Thursday.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS operates with about 46 full-time employees usually, but has been experiencing a personnel shortage since October.
In the fall of 2021, the EMS board and Greene County Commission approved a measure that gives a $5 incentive for every call and EMS worker goes on in a day.
In an effort to bolster retention of EMS employees, the EMS board unanimously approved additional financial incentives for employees during its meeting Thursday.
Employees will now be given a $100 incentive for an ambulance transport of over 100 miles, up from $50 for such a transport.
Employees will also receive a pay incentive for caring for patient on a ventilator or one who requires specialized critical care, since caring for those patients requires additional training by paramedics. Instead of receiving only $5 like any other transport call, paramedics will now receive $50 for transporting a critical care or ventilated patient, while the assisting EMT in the ambulance will receive $25.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS officials had noticed that employees had not been seeking out the additional training required to care for ventilated and critical care patients, since caring for those types of patients is extremely labor intensive and stressful and carried no extra benefit.
“Hopefully this keeps them continuing training,” EMS Director Calvin Hawkins said.
Manis said that EMS transports two to three ventilated or critical care patients each month.
The new incentives will come out of funds already budgeted for EMS, and therefore will not require a vote by the Greene County Commission.
Meanwhile, EMS is still on the lookout for employees. Manis said that EMS recently interviewed two basic EMTs who will be coming on as part-time employees shortly.
While they are not full-time employees, Manis said that part-timers help EMS “fill holes” in its schedule and he is happy for any help that comes their way.
“We’re peddling trying to get anybody we can,” Manis said.
Manis told the board that two new ambulances approved for purchase by the Greene County Commission in October would be arriving in about six weeks.