Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services is currently operating with suboptimal staffing, according to officials.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS Director Calvin Hawkins and Assistant Director T.J. Manis updated the EMS Board on the staffing situation during a meeting Thursday afternoon.
Hawkins said that EMS had experienced some staffing issues in the past, but things had been improving until recently.
“It was going up but now it’s dropping back down,” Hawkins said.
Normally, EMS operates with 46 full-time employees, however, the organization currently has eight open positions.
An additional two employees are currently on leave, one on family leave and another on workers’ compensation leave.
“I guess we’re really down about 10 employees right now,” Hawkins said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS usually has about eight or nine ambulances operating on a given day, but the organization is now running about five or six ambulances with its depleted staff, according to Manis. Recently, EMS has only been able to operate four ambulances at times on weekends.
Manis told the board that EMS has hired five part-time employees to help plug personnel gaps, and that all other EMS employees are doing all they can to provide adequate ambulance service to the county.
“We are doing pretty good through the week. People are pitching in and doing extra and doing all they can and all they want,” Manis said.
Hawkins and Manis said they would work with Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery on developing further financial incentives for employees in an effort to help with retention.
Manis also updated the board on the status of two ambulances ordered after being approved for purchase by the Greene County Commission earlier in October.
Manis said the ambulances are expected by the beginning of 2023. Between now and then, the ambulance chassis will be undergoing retrofitting and have the ambulance “boxes” placed on them according to Manis.
“The timing is, well I’m going to use the word perfect. To be able to get those voted on in October and delivered in January is very surprising. We are going to keep our fingers crossed that nothing happens on the production side. We are going to be getting these in about three months so that’s pretty good timing on the county’s part,” Manis said. “We can hope for a very special Christmas gift.”