As the books are closed on 2021, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Mayor W.T Daniels believe that Greene County and Greeneville have numerous accomplishments to be proud of when looking back on the past year.
They also hope to attain more achievements in the new year.
Morrison said he is particularly proud of the county government’s fiscal management in 2021.
“I’m proud of our financial management. This was the first year of our credit upgrade from A-rated to AAA3-rated. That serves as a signal to anyone looking to place trust in Greene County, that we are well-financially capitalized and well-managed,” Morrison said. “It gives us financial momentum and muscle to be able to recruit industry and business. It allows us to make our future that much brighter.”
Morrison said he also felt the formation of an Industrial Development Board involving Greene County, Tusculum and Greeneville was an accomplishment. The goal of the board is to procure a large portion of the former Greene Valley Property for future development.
“To be able to form that board was an important step in getting that property into the hands of local control. We were able to get something done with the Greene Valley property where we will have it in local hands and chart the destiny of that property, which could help us recruit more industry and business,” Morrison said.
Morrison expressed pride in the use of the county-wide fuel station throughout the past year that he said saved $1,000 a week in taxpayer money, and the purchase of the Takoma Hospital building, which will be the home of county offices.
“A big thing we that was accomplished was the purchase of the former Takoma Hospital building. Once we are fully moved in, that will consolidate a number of operations in the county government and provide more timely and financially efficient services to the public,” Morrison said.
“Our county-wide phone system has also been modernized which has saved thousands of dollars and made us more efficient in our communication. It replaced an antiquated system that was more than 30 years old,” he said.
Morrison noted that numerous safety improvements were also made at the police department and courthouse.
“The replacement of our old jail doors with new ones has enhanced security for our employees and reduced liability for the county,” Morrison said. “We also were able to install a new courthouse scanner and get a grant that allowed new video arraignment equipment upgrades so that inmates do not have to be transported to the courtroom in person. This has further improved safety.”
The paving of the new EMS facility and Election Commission parking lot, as well as radio system upgrades for the county’s volunteer fire departments, enhancements at the shooting range, and upgrades at 911 dispatch were also points of accomplishment for the county in 2021, Morrison said, along with preservation work.
“I would say that the rehabilitation of the Bible Covered Bridge and the Chuckey National Guard Accident Monument were very important accomplishments this past year. We were able to restore honor and dignity to those two historical sites that mean so much to the people of Greene County, and that are so important to our history,” Morrison said.
FOUR PILLARS OF THE FUTURE
While Morrison said he is pleased with what he feels the county accomplished in 2021, he is looking ahead to 2022.
“Really, the Takoma building, broadband, the Greene Valley property, and continued business recruitment are the four pillars of the new year for the county,” Morrison said. “We are looking forward to the beginnings or renovating Takoma and moving in there. We will have a continued focus on preparing our community for the 21st century economy with the broadband rollout from Greeneville Light & Power. That is something that is needed for government and school and will make us much more attractive to better, high-paying jobs if we are wired for the 21st century.”
The Greene Valley property “is going to help us build up our economic muscle so that we continue to become more versatile and are able to weather the storm in tougher economic times,” Morrison said. “We will continue to manage our government so that we can take advantage of opportunities presented to us without having to tinker with the tax rate. I’m proud that we are in a position to command such opportunities. Because you know what they say about opportunity: it only knocks once.”
Morrison said he also hopes that the county government and respective municipal governments will continue to work together in 2022.
“We have had a very clear line of communication between municipalities and the county government and I’m proud of that. We have all been working together and pulling in the same direction, and I look for that to continue in the new year,” Morrison said.
DANIELS SEES PROGRESS DOWNTOWN
Daniels, Greeneville’s mayor, said he saw great progress in the city in 2021 and hopes that will continue into 2022.
To Daniels, what he sees as the biggest accomplishment of the past year, the start of the Depot Street revitalization project, has been a long time coming.
“The revitalization project getting underway downtown is something that has been talked about for years and years, and I’m proud that finally the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has made an investment there. I’m proud of the fact that the city decided to take that on” Daniels said. “I’m hoping that property owners will make investments themselves in the properties as some already have. We hope our initiative is matched.”
Daniels said he is also glad that more parking was approved for downtown through the Crowfoot Alley parking project.
“I’m proud of the steps we are taking when it comes to parking downtown, as well. We have approved the Crowfoot Alley parking lot, and once that is completed it will be a positive change for many customers of downtown businesses,” Daniels said.
Daniels said he is also happy with strides made at the Greeneville Municipal Airport over the past year. The airport recently put a self-service fuel station in operation and began leasing fuel trucks, among other improvements.
“There has been a lot of positive change at the airport. That is super important to the city and the county. It helps us greatly to recruit industries and businesses. We have put a lot of money up there, and we hope we can get a return on that investment,” Daniels said.
Daniels also emphasized the importance of the new fire hall that is being constructed between Forest and Carson streets. It will replace the station that sits at the intersection of Vann Road and the Asheville Highway that is more than 60 years old.
“We are in the process of building a new fire hall and have committed to purchasing a new fire truck for our town. This will lead to sizable home insurance savings for our citizens as the town works to keep our Insurance Services Office rating high. This gives our citizens lower home insurance rates,” Daniels said.
ISO ratings are determined by how well-protected a community is by a fire department. A rating of 1 is the best, while a rating of 10 is the worst.
Daniels said that Greeneville currently has an ISO rating of 2.
‘MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION’
Moving into 2022, Daniels hopes to see progress continue downtown.
“I’m looking forward to more improvements in downtown next year, with the continued work on Depot Street and looking to the next phases of downtown redevelopment like work on West Main Street,” Daniels said.
Daniels said he is also anxious for the Industrial Development Board dealing with the former Greene Valley property to move forward.
“I’m excited to get that board in motion, and hope to see something happen with the Greene Valley property. Greeneville will furnish the utilities to the property so we will be a part of that as it progresses,” Daniels said.
Overall, Daniels said, he believes Greeneville is making positive progress thanks to good leadership in town and across the county.
“I think we are moving in the right direction in Greeneville. The Greene County Partnership led by Jeff Taylor is doing a tremendous job recruiting businesses and industries here. Greenville is really blessed with good people and good leaders,” Daniels said. “I’m pleased with what we have been able to accomplish. We have some really good people here in Greeneville and Greene County. I think that Kevin Morrison, the county mayor, is doing a great job and is great to work with and so are the other municipality leaders. Greeneville is blessed.”