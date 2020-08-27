Greene County Guidebook 2020-2021 will be distributed Friday in home-delivered copies of The Greeneville Sun.
It will be inserted Saturday in single copies available in vending boxes and at Sun dealers throughout the county. The Saturday-Sunday edition, with the 162-page special edition tabloid, will sell for the standard price of $1.50.
Produced annually through the support of dozens of Sun advertisers, Guidebook contains information about notable aspects of life in Greene County. Intended for newcomers and longtime and native residents alike, it includes details both practical and interesting, ranging from community history and statistics to facts about local governments, schools, services, industries, recreation and more.
“Our goal with the Guidebook is to provide a comprehensive resource for every aspect of living in Greene County,” said Paul Mauney, president of Adams Publishing Group Tennessee/North Carolina/Virginia and publisher of The Greeneville Sun. “As a fairly new resident, I personally find the guidebook to be essential in my daily activities, from finding out where and how to get utilities connected for the first time, to finding the best hiking trail or best place to trout fish. I hope that our readers will find it just as useful in discovering the best ways to live, work and play in our communities.”
Greene County Guidebook also includes the complete Greene County Partnership Directory.
The publication will be made available digitally throughout the year on GreenevilleSun.com.
Beginning Monday, additional copies will be available at the Sun’s Circulation Department, 121 W. Summer St., for $5 each.